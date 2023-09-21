Jeff Greenberg leaves Blackhawks, hired by Detroit Tigers to be GM

Chicago Blackhawks associate GM Jeff Greenberg is heading back to baseball after being hired by the Detroit Tigers to be their next general manager.

The news was made official on Thursday, which coincided with the first day of Blackhawks training camp.

"I appreciate what Danny Wirtz, Kyle Davidson and the Blackhawks organization have done for me and my family," Greenberg said in a statement. "We will forever be thankful for the opportunity I was provided with the organization. I know the club is on the right path to success with the leadership they have in place and the vision they are building for the future. I look forward to this new challenge and the Blackhawks will always have a special place in my heart."

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson provided this statement:

"We will miss Jeff's expertise and appreciate the contributions he made to the Blackhawks," Davidson said. "We all wish him and his family the best in this incredible opportunity with the Detroit Tigers. Our Hockey Operations department is full of talented leaders and I have full confidence in that team to continue working towards our goals of sustained success. Off the ice, the processes and systems are in place to develop our team on the ice. I look forward to continuing that journey with our group.”

