Podcast: Blackhawks honor chairman Rocky Wirtz with public memorial service

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau share their thoughts on the memorial service for late Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz and the impact he made on hockey in Chicago. You'll also hear personal stories from Darren Pang, Pat Foley, Chris Chelios and Brent Seabrook on how Wirtz prioritized a family environment.

1:17 - Boyle on Tuesday's private memorial service

16:43 - Pang, Foley, Chelios and Seabrook on how Wirtz prioritized a family environment

32:47 - Wirtz's legacy with the Blackhawks and on hockey in Chicago

45:40 - Podcast announcement

