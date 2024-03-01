Connor Bedard is NHL's top-selling jersey for 2023-24 season

The league's unwavering effort to make Connor Bedard a household name is paying off.

According to Fanatics, the rookie superstar is the NHL's top-selling jersey of the 2023-24 season.

Bedard, 18, has set the NHL on fire with both his massive marketing appeal and performance on the ice this season. Through 46 games, the Blackhawks forward has amassed 17 goals and 23 assists, leading all rookies in points (40) despite missing 14 games with a broken jaw midway through the season.

Fanatics is the official manufacturer of a wide variety of NHL merchandise and apparel, including replica jerseys. The company will take over as the league's on-ice jersey provider at the start of the 2024-25 season.

