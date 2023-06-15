Here are the top 25 NHL free agents this offseason

The NHL offseason is here.
The 2022-23 campaign came to a finish with the Vegas Golden Knights hoisting the Stanley Cup for the first time, just over a half-decade after the franchise was founded.
Over the next few weeks, teams will have opportunities to improve their talent pool with eyes on a future Stanley Cup championship.
The 2023 NHL Draft is the first major offseason event on the docket, followed by the opening of free agency shortly after. And there are several notable names scheduled to hit the open market, from superstar Patrick Kane to playoff hero Adin Hill.
Here's a look at some of the top players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents.
When does 2023 NHL free agency start?
Free agency kicks off at noon ET on Saturday, July 1.
Can players sign with teams before NHL free agency starts?
Pending free agents are allowed to strike deals with their respective current teams before the official opening of free agency.
Who are the best NHL free agents in 2023?
Here's a look at 25 of the best players set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer (listed in alphabetical order by last name):
Ivan Barbashev
Position: Center
Age: 27 (turns 28 in December)
Current team: Vegas Golden Knights
2022-23 cap hit: $2.25 million
2022-23 stats: 82 GP, 16 G, 29 A, 45 PTS
Patrice Bergeron
Position: Center
Age: 37 (turns 38 in July)
Current team: Boston Bruins
2022-23 cap hit: $2.5 million
2022-23 stats: 78 GP, 27 G, 31 A, 58 PTS
Tyler Bertuzzi
Position: Winger
Age: 28
Current team: Boston Bruins
2022-23 cap hit: $4.75 million
2022-23 stats: 50 GP, 8 G, 22 A, 30 PTS
Michael Bunting
Position: Winger
Age: 27 (turns 28 in September)
Current team: Toronto Maple Leafs
2022-23 cap hit: $950K
2022-23 stats: 82 GP, 23 G, 26 A, 49 PTS
J.T. Compher
Position: Center
Age: 28
Current team: Colorado Avalance
2022-23 cap hit: $3.5 million
2022-23 stats: 82 GP, 17 G, 35 A, 52 PTS
Max Domi
Position: Winger
Age: 28
Current team: Dallas Stars
2022-23 cap hit: $3 million
2022-23 stats: 80 GP, 20 G, 36 A, 56 PTS
Matt Dumba
Position: Defenseman
Age: 28 (turns 29 in July)
Current team: Minnesota Wild
2022-23 cap hit: $6 million
2022-23 stats: 79 GP, 4 G, 10 A, 14 PTS
Vladislav Gavrikov
Position: Defenseman
Age: 27 (turns 28 in November)
Current team: Los Angeles Kings
2022-23 cap hit: $2.8 million
2022-23 stats: 72 GP, 6 G, 13 A, 19 PTS
Shayne Gostisbehere
Position: Defenseman
Age: 30
Current team: Carolina Hurricanes
2022-23 cap hit: $4.5 million
2022-23 stats: 75 GP, 13 G, 28 A, 41 PTS
Radko Gudas
Position: Defenseman
Age: 33
Current team: Florida Panthers
2022-23 cap hit: $2.5 million
2022-23 stats: 72 GP, 2 G, 15 A, 17 PTS
Erik Haula
Position: Center
Age: 32
Current team: New Jersey Devils
2022-23 cap hit: $2.38 million
2022-23 stats: 80 GP, 14 G, 27 A, 41 PTS
Adin Hill
Position: Goalie
Age: 27
Current team: Vegas Golden Knights
2022-23 cap hit: $2.18 million
2022-23 stats: 27 GP, 16-7-1, 2.45 GAA, .915 SV%
Tristan Jarry
Position: Goalie
Age: 28
Current team: Pittsburgh Penguins
2022-23 cap hit: $3.5 million
2022-23 stats: 47 GP, 24-13-7, 2.9 GAA, .909 SV%
Patrick Kane
Position: Winger
Age: 34 (turns 35 in November)
Current team: New York Rangers
2022-23 cap hit: $10.5 million
2022-23 stats: 73 GP, 21 G, 36 A, 57 PTS
Alex Killorn
Position: Winger
Age: 33 (turns 34 in September)
Current team: Tampa Bay Lightning
2022-23 cap hit: $4.45 million
2022-23 stats: 82 GP, 27 G, 37 A, 64 PTS
David Krejci
Position: Center
Age: 37
Current team: Boston Bruins
2022-23 cap hit: $1 million
2022-23 stats: 70 GP, 16 G, 40 A, 56 PTS
Scott Mayfield
Position: Defenseman
Age: 30 (turns 31 in October)
Current team: New York Islanders
2022-23 cap hit: $1.45 million
2022-23 stats: 82 GP, 6 G, 18 A, 24 PTS
Ryan O'Reilly
Position: Center
Age: 32
Current team: Toronto Maple Leafs
2022-23 cap hit: $7.5 million
2022-23 stats: 53 GP, 16 P, 14 A, 30 PTS
Dmitry Orlov
Position: Defenseman
Age: 31 (turns 32 in July)
Current team: Boston Bruins
2022-23 cap hit: $5.1 million
2022-23 stats: 66 GP, 7 G, 29 A, 36 PTS
Max Pacioretty
Position: Winger
Age: 34 (turns 35 in November)
Current team: Carolina Hurricanes
2022-23 cap hit: $7 million
2022-23 stats: 5 GP, 3 G, 0 A, 3 PTS
Jordan Staal
Position: Center
Age: 34 (turns 35 in September)
Current team: Carolina Hurricanes
2022-23 cap hit: $6 million
2022-23 stats: 81 GP, 17 G, 17 A, 34 PTS
Tomas Tatar
Position: Center
Age: 32 (turns 33 in December)
Current team: New Jersey Devils
2022-23 cap hit: $4.5 million
2022-23 stats: 82 GP, 20 G, 28 A, 48 PTS
Vladimir Tarasenko
Position: Winger
Age: 31 (turns 32 in December)
Current team: New York Rangers
2022-23 cap hit: $7.5 million
2022-23 stats: 69 GP, 18 G, 32 A, 50 PTS
Jonathan Toews
Position: Center
Age: 35
Current team: Chicago Blackhawks
2022-23 cap hit: $10.5 million
2022-23 stats: 53 GP, 15 G, 16 A, 31 PTS
Jason Zucker
Position: Winger
Age: 31
Current team: Pittsburgh Penguins
2022-23 cap hit: $5.5 million
2022-23 stats: 78 GP, 27 G, 21 A, 48 PTS