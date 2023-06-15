Here are the top 25 NHL free agents this offseason

The NHL offseason is here.

The 2022-23 campaign came to a finish with the Vegas Golden Knights hoisting the Stanley Cup for the first time, just over a half-decade after the franchise was founded.

Over the next few weeks, teams will have opportunities to improve their talent pool with eyes on a future Stanley Cup championship.

The 2023 NHL Draft is the first major offseason event on the docket, followed by the opening of free agency shortly after. And there are several notable names scheduled to hit the open market, from superstar Patrick Kane to playoff hero Adin Hill.

Here's a look at some of the top players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents.

When does 2023 NHL free agency start?

Free agency kicks off at noon ET on Saturday, July 1.

Can players sign with teams before NHL free agency starts?

Pending free agents are allowed to strike deals with their respective current teams before the official opening of free agency.

Who are the best NHL free agents in 2023?

Here's a look at 25 of the best players set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer (listed in alphabetical order by last name):

Ivan Barbashev

Position: Center

Age: 27 (turns 28 in December)

Current team: Vegas Golden Knights

2022-23 cap hit: $2.25 million

2022-23 stats: 82 GP, 16 G, 29 A, 45 PTS

Patrice Bergeron

Position: Center

Age: 37 (turns 38 in July)

Current team: Boston Bruins

2022-23 cap hit: $2.5 million

2022-23 stats: 78 GP, 27 G, 31 A, 58 PTS

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 26: Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins looks on against the Florida Panthers during the first period in Game Five of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 26, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tyler Bertuzzi

Position: Winger

Age: 28

Current team: Boston Bruins

2022-23 cap hit: $4.75 million

2022-23 stats: 50 GP, 8 G, 22 A, 30 PTS

Michael Bunting

Position: Winger

Age: 27 (turns 28 in September)

Current team: Toronto Maple Leafs

2022-23 cap hit: $950K

2022-23 stats: 82 GP, 23 G, 26 A, 49 PTS

J.T. Compher

Position: Center

Age: 28

Current team: Colorado Avalance

2022-23 cap hit: $3.5 million

2022-23 stats: 82 GP, 17 G, 35 A, 52 PTS

Max Domi

Position: Winger

Age: 28

Current team: Dallas Stars

2022-23 cap hit: $3 million

2022-23 stats: 80 GP, 20 G, 36 A, 56 PTS

Matt Dumba

Position: Defenseman

Age: 28 (turns 29 in July)

Current team: Minnesota Wild

2022-23 cap hit: $6 million

2022-23 stats: 79 GP, 4 G, 10 A, 14 PTS

Vladislav Gavrikov

Position: Defenseman

Age: 27 (turns 28 in November)

Current team: Los Angeles Kings

2022-23 cap hit: $2.8 million

2022-23 stats: 72 GP, 6 G, 13 A, 19 PTS

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 23: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (84) skates during an NHL First Round Western Conference Playoff game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings on April 23, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Shayne Gostisbehere

Position: Defenseman

Age: 30

Current team: Carolina Hurricanes

2022-23 cap hit: $4.5 million

2022-23 stats: 75 GP, 13 G, 28 A, 41 PTS

Radko Gudas

Position: Defenseman

Age: 33

Current team: Florida Panthers

2022-23 cap hit: $2.5 million

2022-23 stats: 72 GP, 2 G, 15 A, 17 PTS

Erik Haula

Position: Center

Age: 32

Current team: New Jersey Devils

2022-23 cap hit: $2.38 million

2022-23 stats: 80 GP, 14 G, 27 A, 41 PTS

Adin Hill

Position: Goalie

Age: 27

Current team: Vegas Golden Knights

2022-23 cap hit: $2.18 million

2022-23 stats: 27 GP, 16-7-1, 2.45 GAA, .915 SV%

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 13: Adin Hill #33 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates the Stanley Cup victory over the Florida Panthers in Game Five of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Tristan Jarry

Position: Goalie

Age: 28

Current team: Pittsburgh Penguins

2022-23 cap hit: $3.5 million

2022-23 stats: 47 GP, 24-13-7, 2.9 GAA, .909 SV%

Patrick Kane

Position: Winger

Age: 34 (turns 35 in November)

Current team: New York Rangers

2022-23 cap hit: $10.5 million

2022-23 stats: 73 GP, 21 G, 36 A, 57 PTS

Alex Killorn

Position: Winger

Age: 33 (turns 34 in September)

Current team: Tampa Bay Lightning

2022-23 cap hit: $4.45 million

2022-23 stats: 82 GP, 27 G, 37 A, 64 PTS

David Krejci

Position: Center

Age: 37

Current team: Boston Bruins

2022-23 cap hit: $1 million

2022-23 stats: 70 GP, 16 G, 40 A, 56 PTS

Scott Mayfield

Position: Defenseman

Age: 30 (turns 31 in October)

Current team: New York Islanders

2022-23 cap hit: $1.45 million

2022-23 stats: 82 GP, 6 G, 18 A, 24 PTS

Ryan O'Reilly

Position: Center

Age: 32

Current team: Toronto Maple Leafs

2022-23 cap hit: $7.5 million

2022-23 stats: 53 GP, 16 P, 14 A, 30 PTS

TORONTO, CANADA - MAY 4: Ryan O'Reilly #90 of the Toronto Maple Leafs gets set to play against the Florida Panthers in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on May 4, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Panthers defeated the Maple Leafs 3-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Dmitry Orlov

Position: Defenseman

Age: 31 (turns 32 in July)

Current team: Boston Bruins

2022-23 cap hit: $5.1 million

2022-23 stats: 66 GP, 7 G, 29 A, 36 PTS

Max Pacioretty

Position: Winger

Age: 34 (turns 35 in November)

Current team: Carolina Hurricanes

2022-23 cap hit: $7 million

2022-23 stats: 5 GP, 3 G, 0 A, 3 PTS

Jordan Staal

Position: Center

Age: 34 (turns 35 in September)

Current team: Carolina Hurricanes

2022-23 cap hit: $6 million

2022-23 stats: 81 GP, 17 G, 17 A, 34 PTS

Tomas Tatar

Position: Center

Age: 32 (turns 33 in December)

Current team: New Jersey Devils

2022-23 cap hit: $4.5 million

2022-23 stats: 82 GP, 20 G, 28 A, 48 PTS

Vladimir Tarasenko

Position: Winger

Age: 31 (turns 32 in December)

Current team: New York Rangers

2022-23 cap hit: $7.5 million

2022-23 stats: 69 GP, 18 G, 32 A, 50 PTS

Jonathan Toews

Position: Center

Age: 35

Current team: Chicago Blackhawks

2022-23 cap hit: $10.5 million

2022-23 stats: 53 GP, 15 G, 16 A, 31 PTS

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 13: Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) waves to the crowd after a game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Chicago Blackhawks on April 13, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jason Zucker

Position: Winger

Age: 31

Current team: Pittsburgh Penguins

2022-23 cap hit: $5.5 million

2022-23 stats: 78 GP, 27 G, 21 A, 48 PTS