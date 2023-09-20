Red Stars exercise contract option on goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 3: Alyssa Naeher #1 of the Chicago Red Stars holds the ball during a game between Chicago Red Stars and Washington Spirit at Audi Field on September 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images).

The new Red Stars ownership, led by Chicago Cubs part-owner Laura Ricketts, have made their first player move since taking over as the club announced they have exercised the contract option on goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

We think she’s a keeper 😉



We’re happy to announce that the Chicago Red Stars have exercised the contract option for goalkeeper, Alyssa Naeher, for 2024. — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) September 20, 2023

Naeher is one of the stalwarts of the team, joining the Red Stars in 2016 from the Boston Breakers. Aside from the 2023 season, during her time in Chicago, she's helped the Red Stars reach the playoffs in each one of those seasons.

“With the Red Stars this season, Naeher has once again shown why the keeper is among the best in the world,” the Red Stars’ statement said. “Naeher became the first goalkeeper in NWSL history to reach 150 regular-season games played, and, in the same match, recorded her 500th career save, making her the second goalkeeper to reach the milestone.”

In addition to her accolades with the Red Stars, Naeher has also been an integral part of the United States Women’s National Team. Naeher has been the starter in the last three World Cups, winning the tournament in 2015 and 2019, respectively. She’s made 95 appearances with the national team and recorded 56 shutouts, the third most in U.S. Soccer history.

Domestically, Naeher has started in 186 of 187 matches across all competitions, playing 16,800 minutes, making 638 saves, with a 1.58 goals against average.

Naeher, alongside teammates Casey Krueger and Tierna Davidson, will be in action with the USWNT in Chicago on Sept. 24 when they play a friendly against South Africa in Soldier Field.