Red Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher named to U.S. 2023 World Cup roster

The United States Women’s National Team released their official roster ahead of the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with the help of some notable figures.

𝐈𝐓’𝐒 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄!



We asked a few friends to help with this year’s World Cup roster announcement 🤩



Visit https://t.co/sLCJ8RhiOx for full details 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TckXmhgQyy — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) June 21, 2023

Red Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher was among those who made the list, meaning she will be playing in her third consecutive World Cup, alongside former Red Stars teammate Julie Ertz. Only Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Kelly O’Hara have played in more tournaments with four.

Naeher played a significant role during the last World Cup cycle in 2019 as she was the starting keeper in France. Naeher allowed only three goals throughout the tournament as the U.S. went on to win it, beating Netherlands 2-0 in the final.

Of the three goalkeepers, Naeher has the most experience having made 90 appearances, ranking third all-time in U.S. history. Naeher also ranks third in wins and shutouts (53).

The FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off July 20 with New Zealand taking on Norway.

The U.S. were drawn in Group E alongside Vietnam, Netherlands and Portugal. The quest for a three-peat begins on July 21 when the U.S., managed by Vlatko Andonovski, face off against Vietnam.

To find the rest of the USWNT World Cup roster, click the link here.