Red Stars provide an update on veteran defender Arin Wright

The Chicago Red Stars have provided an update on the status of veteran defender Arin Wright.

“Arin Wright was transported to Rush University Medical Center for further evaluation for a suspected leg and head injury sustained during the club’s match Sunday evening,” the statement read. “Initial tests were negative, and Wright will undergo further evaluation with team physicians this week.”

Get some rest @agilli16 we got you❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/TyBt0Si4LF — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) June 19, 2023

In the 65th minute of the match on Sunday against the Portland Thorns, Wright collided with goalkeeper Bella Bixby and had to be carted off on a stretcher.

Red Stars coach Chris Petrucelli was asked about Wright after the game.

“The initial thought was that it was a concussion but I don’t believe in the end that’s what it was,” Petrucelli said. “It was more her leg than it was her head.”

Wright shared the Red Stars update, thanking everyone for their support and stated she is “at home and on the mend.”

The Red Stars next match is on Sunday, June 25 when they go on the road to take on Gotham FC. Wright’s status is unknown and, per the statement, will be further evaluated during the week.

Wright has started all of the Red Stars 12 matches this season and has scored one goal.