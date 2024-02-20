How to watch Inter Miami, Lionel Messi vs. Real Salt Lake in 2024 MLS season opener

Major League Soccer is officially back.

With the offseason and preseason in the rear view, all focus now shifts toward what will be a busy yet riveting campaign.

Defending champion Columbus Crew won't be opening the season, though. Instead, it'll be Lionel Messi and Inter Miami getting first dibs to start the season with momentum against a Western Conference playoff team.

Real Salt Lake, headlined by rising youngster Diego Luna, finished as the No. 5 seed last season but lost in the opening round of the playoffs.

Miami were notoriously known for being at the bottom of the East but pulled off a Leagues Cup win after Messi's arrival. The club also appeared in the U.S Open Cup Final but had to play without Messi due to injury.

So, with kickoff time almost here, here's everything to know about Miami vs. Salt Lake:

When is the Inter Miami vs. Real Salt Lake 2024 MLS season opener?

The 2024 MLS season opener between Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake is slated for Wednesday, Feb. 21.

What time is the Inter Miami vs. Real Salt Lake 2024 MLS season opener?

Kickoff time is slated for 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Where is the Inter Miami vs. Real Salt Lake 2024 MLS season opener?

DRV Pink Stadium, home of Inter Miami, is the venue for the game.

How to watch the Inter Miami vs. Real Salt Lake 2024 MLS season opener

The game will only be available to watch on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass.

When will Lionel Messi and Inter Miami play next?

It's a packed week for Miami as the team will fly to California after the game to meet LA Galaxy on Sunday, Feb. 25.