Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinals: What you need to know and how to watch

The 2023 U.S. Open Cup is coming to a wrap.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF is just two wins away from claiming the title, but first, they must get through a challenging team in FC Cincinnati.

Last year, soccer fans saw Orlando City SC win the cup for the first time, however, there will be a new champion crowned in September.

Here's how to watch the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinals:

Which teams are in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals?

The remaining teams are Houston Dynamo FC, Real Salt Lake, FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF.

When is the U.S. Open Cup semifinals?

The match between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF will be played on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. ET at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

The Houston Dynamo FC-Real Salt Lake match will be held Aug. 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston.

How to watch the U.S. Open Cup semifinals on TV

Both semifinal matches will be aired on CBS Sports in English.

How to live stream the U.S. Open Cup semifinals

Both matches will be live-streamed on Peacock (Spanish).

FC-Cincinnati vs. Miami CF will also be available on Telemundo in Spanish.

Stream the matches in English on CBSSports.com.

What is the U.S. Open Cup?

The U.S. Open Cup (USOC) is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the U.S.

The knockout competition is contested by approximately 100 clubs from various professional leagues with the overall champion awarded $300,000 in prize money. The winning team also gets a berth in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The draw is determined by geographic locations until a final bracket of four teams each in four different regions is put together.

After the fourth round, no new teams are added. The tournament goes into the quarterfinals in June, the semifinals in August and the final in September.

When is the U.S. Open Cup final?

The final will be played on Sept. 27.