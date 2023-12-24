María Sánchez, star forward for the Houston Dash, becomes highest-paid player in NWSL history

What to Know Sánchez is a native of American Falls, Idaho, and played for Idaho and Santa Clara University.

She has been invited to play for the Mexican national team over 60 times.

Her skills played a major role in leading the Houston Dash to their first-ever NWSL playoff appearance.

Maria Sánchez, 27, has become the highest ever National Women's Soccer League-paid player to sign a three-year contract with a mutual option for a fourth year, which could earn her nearly $1.5 million in total, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The soccer player is surpassing the previous record set by Trinity Rodman of the Washington Spirit, who signed a four-year, $1.1 million contract in 2022.

"Maria is a difference maker who embodies the ambition our club has - her world-class left foot and attacking abilities, her desire to be a champion in Houston, and her authentic connection to our community are what makes her a club leader. Securing Maria’s long-term future was a priority as we know she will play an important role for the Dash for years to come," said Houston Dash in a statement.

Sánchez first joined the Dash ahead of the 2022 regular season after a successful two-year stint in Mexico and has made 46 career appearances in Houston. The American Falls, Idaho, native was a key piece in helping Houston make its first playoff appearance in team history.

During the 2022 season, the left-footer scored twice during the regular season and was credited with four assists. She contributed to four goals during the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup and was tied for the second-most assists in the tournament with three.

"Houston, I am so excited to be coming back. I am so privileged to represent such an amazing city and group of fans,” Sánchez said. “Words can’t describe the gratitude I have for the endless support I have received while representing the Dash. I can’t wait to get back to work and reach new levels of success for the club.”

Maria Sanchez's record-breaking contract is a fantastic development for the NWSL and its players. It means progress toward financial equality and recognition of the incredible talents these female athletes bring to the game.

The beginning

"La Bombi," as she is affectionately known by the fans, grew up scrimmaging older boys in Idaho. She finished high school with a state-record 178 career goals and quickly became one of the best players in the state, which led the state in scoring throughout her entire high school career.

She went on to play at Idaho State, where she scored 22 goals in 37 appearances. Sánchez transferred to Santa Clara University for the final two years of her collegiate career where she scored 13 goals in 42 appearances. In her senior season, Sánchez led all Division I players in assists with 16.

Sánchez's first pro deal was for $14,584 a year.