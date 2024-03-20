NWSL, Liga MX Femenil announce first ever Summer Cup in 2024

The National Women's Soccer League and Liga MX Femenil are bringing a brand-new soccer tournament to the pitch.

Both leagues on Wednesday announced the first ever NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup that will begin in the summer.

Introducing the first-ever NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup. 🏆



The tournament will feature all 14 NWSL clubs and the six teams with the most points achieved in LIGA MX Femenil Clausura and Apertura during 2023.



— National Women's Soccer League (@NWSL) March 20, 2024

The 2024 NWSL season is in its early stages while Liga MX Femenil is getting ready for the run-in in its Clausura stage.

Here's what to know about the fresh competition:

What is the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup?

The NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup is a brand-new women's soccer tournament that will pit all 14 NWSL teams against the top six Liga MX Femenil teams in a knockout-style competition.

When does the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup start?

The tournament will start on Friday, July 19. A four-team semifinal round will take place on Sunday, Aug. 4. The The championship match will then transpire on the weekend of October 25-27.

Who are the Liga MX Femenil teams in the Summer Cup?

Chosen due to earning the most points during the Clausura and Apertura stages of the league, the six Liga MX Femenil teams will be Tigres UANL, Club América, Chivas de Guadalajara, Rayadas de Monterrey, Pachuca and Tijuana.

What are the groups for the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup?

Here are the five groups for the tournament, which has three NWSL teams in four groups and one group of two teams from each league.

Group A

Portland Thorns FC

Seattle Reign FC

Utah Royals FC

Tijuana

Group B

Angel City FC

San Diego Wave FC

Bay FC

Club América

Group C

Kansas City Current

Houston Dash

Tigres UANL

Pachuca

Group D

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Washington Spirit

Chicago Red Stars

Chivas de Guadalajara

Group E

Orlando Pride

North Carolina Courage

Racing Louisville FC

Rayadas de Monterrey

What is the schedule for the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup?

Here's the breakdown of the schedule of all group-stage games from Friday, July 19 through Friday, Aug. 2.

Friday, July 19 Seattle Reign FC vs. Utah Royals FC Lumen Field 9 p.m. Friday, July 19 Tigres UANL vs. Pachuca Estadio Universitario 10 p.m. Saturday, July 20 Chicago Red Stars vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC SeatGeek Stadium 6 p.m. Saturday, July 20 North Carolina Courage vs. Orlando Pride WakeMed Soccer Park 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20 Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash CPKC Stadium 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20 Racing Louisville FC vs. Rayadas de Monterrey Lynn Family Stadium 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20 San Diego Wave FC vs. Bay FC Torero Stadium 10 p.m. Saturday, July 20 Angel City FC vs. Club América Titan Stadium 10 p.m. Sunday, July 21 Washington Spirit vs. Chivas de Guadalajara TBD 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21 Portland Thorns FC vs. Tijuana Providence Park 7 p.m. Friday, July 26 Chicago Red Stars vs. Chivas de Guadalajara SeatGeek Stadium 8 p.m. Friday, July 26 Racing Louisville FC vs. North Carolina Courage Lynn Family Stadium 8 p.m. Friday, July 26 San Diego Wave FC vs. Club América Snapdragon Stadium 10 p.m. Friday, July 26 Bay FC vs. Angel City FC PayPal Park 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27 Kansas City Current vs. Pachuca CPKC Stadium 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27 Utah Royals FC vs. Portland Thorns FC America First Field 10 p.m. Sunday, July 28 NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit TBD 5 p.m. Sunday, July 28 Seattle Reign FC vs. Tijuana Lumen Field 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28 Orlando Pride vs. Rayadas de Monterrey Inter&Co Stadium 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28 Houston Dash vs. Tigres UANL Shell Energy Stadium 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 North Carolina Courage vs. Rayadas de Monterrey WakeMed Soccer Park 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars TBD 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 Portland Thorns FC vs. Seattle Reign FC Providence Park 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 Utah Royals FC vs. Tijuana America First Field 10 p.m. Thursday, August 1 Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville FC Inter&Co Stadium 7 p.m. Thursday, August 1 Houston Dash vs. Pachuca Shell Energy Stadium 8 p.m. Thursday, August 1 Kansas City Current vs. Tigres UANL CPKC Stadium 8 p.m. Thursday, August 1 Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave FC Titan Stadium 10 p.m. Friday, August 2 NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Chivas de Guadalajara Red Bull Arena 8 p.m. Friday, August 2 Bay FC vs. Club América PayPal Park 10 p.m.

Broadcast details and competition rules will be announced at a later date.

