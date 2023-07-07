USMNT star Christian Pulisic leaving Chelsea for AC Milan, per report

Captain America appears bound for Italy.

U.S. men's national team star Christian Pulisic reportedly is leaving Chelsea for Serie A giant AC Milan in a permanent transfer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Christian Pulisic to AC Milan, here we go! Deal in place between clubs as Chelsea accepted conditions of final bid. 🔴⚫️🇺🇸 #ACMilan



Personal terms agreed weeks ago as the player only wanted Milan — pushing for this new chapter.



Medical/travel being scheduled. pic.twitter.com/E49z8U4dVB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2023

Romano added the deal is worth more than 20 million euros with add-ons, and the 24 year old did not want to go anywhere else other than the Rossoneri (the Red and Blacks).

Excellent relationship between Chelsea and AC Milan was crucial to get Pulisic deal done today. 🔴⚫️🇺🇸



Player was pushing since Monday to join Milan, not considering any other club or destination.



Deal worth more €20m with add-ons.



After Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic also done. pic.twitter.com/BenghzPorm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2023

Once official, it would end a four-year stint with the Blues in the Premier League that didn't go exactly as planned.

Chelsea, under then-manager Thomas Tuchel, bought Pulisic from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in a transfer fee record of 60 million euros for an American player.

Pulisic started off strong, recording nine goals and four assists in 25 league appearances, along with one UEFA Champions League goal in four games, in his debut campaign. But from there, his production and minutes gradually dwindled with factors like formation, knocks, managerial changes and new forwards all playing a role.

The Pennsylvania native joins an AC Milan side that won the Serie A title two years ago and is looking to add younger legs to its forward department. Rafael Leao of Portugal is the headliner, with veterans Olivier Giroud, Ante Rebic and Junior Messias also in the fold.

Pulisic is not the first USMNT starter going to Italy this window, either. Winger Timothy Weah signed a five-year deal with Juventus from Ligue 1's Lille in a deal worth around 11 million euros, so the two will be competing for Italy's ultimate prize.

And with Pulisic's value taking a steep decline since his initial transfer, he's no longer the most valuable American market-value wise. That would be new commit Folarin Balogun, the young Arsenal striker who currently is valued at 30 million euros, via Transfermarkt.