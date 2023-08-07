Australia and England advance to Women's World Cup quarterfinals

√

Australia and England have punched their tickets to the quarterfinals at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Australia clinched its berth with a 2-0 victory over Denmark, while England needed penalty kicks to escape Nigeria on Monday.

England and Nigeria were scoreless through 120 minutes, sending the match to a penalty shootout at Brisbane Stadium. Nigeria missed its first two PKs, allowing England to pull away despite missing its first PK. Chloe Kelly put home the winning kick to give the Lionesses the 4-2 advantage.

England was forced to play with 10 players throughout extra time after rising star Lauren James was sent off with a red card for stepping on Nigeria's Michelle Alozie. The 21-year-old will not be able to play in the quarterfinals and could face an additional ban.

Over at Stadium Australia, one of the tournament co-hosts had a more comfortable victory.

Caitlin Foord put Australia up in the 29th minute on a counterattack and Hayley Raso doubled the Matildas' lead in the 70th minute. Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold made three saves to complete a Round of 16 clean sheet.

Both Australia and England have to wait a day to learn their quarterfinal opponents.

Australia will face the winner of the France-Morocco at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Saturday, Aug. 12. England will take on the winner of Colombia-Jamaica that same day at 6:30 a.m. ET/3:30 a.m. PT.