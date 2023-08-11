Here's how every host country has fared at the Women's World Cup

Hosting the Women’s World Cup gives countries a chance to lift the trophy in front of their home fans. However, other nations almost always crash the party.

Only once through the first eight iterations of the tournament has the host won it all. Many of the other hosts have advanced to the knockout stages, but winning as the host has become even more rare than repeating as champions.

Here is a look at how all Women’s World Cup hosts have finished in their home countries.

1991 Women’s World Cup: China

China hosted the first-ever Women’s World Cup in 1991 and won the first-ever game in the tournament by a score of 4-0 over Norway.

The Steel Roses reached the quarterfinals of the 12-team tournament before losing to Sweden in their first knockout match. The United States women's national team went on to win the first Women’s World Cup title with a 2-1 win over Norway in the final.

1995 Women’s World Cup: Sweden

Sweden followed a similar path to China when it hosted the 1995 Women’s World Cup. The Swedes reached the knockout stage but fell to China on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals.

Norway won the tournament by beating Germany in the final.

1999 Women’s World Cup: United States

The USWNT created one of the most iconic moments in American sports history when it won the 1999 Women’s World Cup on home soil.

The Americans bulldozed their way through the group stage before defeating Germany in the quarterfinals and Brazil in the semifinals. The team met China in the final at the Rose Bowl, and Brandi Chastain scored the winning penalty to give the USWNT its second Women’s World Cup title.

To this day, the 1999 USWNT is the only Women’s World Cup host to win the tournament.

2003 Women’s World Cup: United States

The Women’s World Cup returned to the U.S. in 2003, but it was not the USWNT that wound up lifting the trophy.

The Americans lost 3-0 to Germany in the semifinals and settled for a 3-1 win over Canada in the third-place match. Germany went on to beat Sweden with a golden goal in the final at the Home Depot Center in Carson, Calif.

2007 Women’s World Cup: China

China hosted the Women’s World Cup for the second time in 2007, but its run ended just like its first one as host. The team made it out of the group stage and then lost a 1-0 quarterfinals match against Norway.

Germany went on to win its second consecutive Women’s World Cup title that year with a 2-0 win against Brazil in the final.

2011 Women’s World Cup: Germany

Germany was back in its own country in 2011 with a chance to three-peat.

Die Nationalelf (the National Eleven) started the quest for a third straight title strong, outscoring its opponents 7-0 across three group stage victories. The team’s run came to a quick end in the knockout stage, though, as it lost to Japan in the quarterfinals after conceding a goal in extra time.

Japan rode the momentum of that victory all the way to the top of the podium, beating Sweden in the semifinals and the USWNT in the final for its first Women’s World Cup crown.

2015 Women’s World Cup: Canada

Canada won its group at the 2015 Women’s World Cup with one win and two draws. It started out the knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Switzerland in the Round of 16 and was soon sent packing by England thanks to a 2-1 quarterfinals loss.

The USWNT won the tournament and earned revenge in the process with a 5-2 win against Japan in the final.

2019 Women’s World Cup: France

Like Canada, France’s turn at hosting the Women’s World Cup ended in the quarterfinals.

Les Bleues won all three of their group stage matches and beat Brazil in a Round of 16 thriller that went to extra time. Their run ended against the eventual champion USWNT, which picked up a 2-1 quarterfinals victory in Paris.

2023 Women’s World Cup: Australia and New Zealand

The 2023 Women’s World Cup marked the first time two countries co-hosted the tournament.

New Zealand won its opening match against Norway, fell to the Philippines in its next match and played a scoreless draw with Switzerland in the group stage finale. New Zealand and Norway were tied for second in the group with four points apiece, but Norway advanced based on goal differential. New Zealand became the first Women’s World Cup host to exit before the knockout round.

Australia, meanwhile, still has hopes of becoming the second team to win a Women’s World Cup it is hosting. The Matildas placed first in Group B and defeated Denmark 2-0 in the Round of 16. Next up will be their toughest match yet, as they will face France in the quarterfinals on Saturday.