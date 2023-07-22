Here's how much money the 2023 Women's World Cup winner will make

Teams at the Women’s World Cup are looking to collect more than just goals at the prestigious tournament. All eyes are on the record-breaking purse and it’s up for grabs.

Thirty-two teams will compete for the prize money and while it's higher than ever before, it’s still less than what was awarded at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the men. FIFA has said it’s aiming for equal prize money for men and women by the next World Cup cycle in 2026 and 2027.

The 2023 World Cup also features a new payment structure that will see every player earn at least $30K and as much as $270K.

But how much is the purse itself and how much can teams make per round as the progress throughout the tournament? Here we break it down:

What is the 2023 Women’s World Cup purse?

The Women’s World Cup purse is a record $150 million – five times the amount given out in 2019 ($30 million).

Do all teams in the 2023 Women’s World Cup make money?

All teams in the Women’s World Cup will make money. The amount depends on the round the team finishes in.

Here is a breakdown of prize money by round:

Group stage: $1,560,000

Round of 16: $1,870,000

Quarterfinals: $2,180,000

Fourth place: $2,455,000

Third place: $2,610,000

*All prize money amounts are in USD

How much money will the 2023 Women’s World Cup winner, runner-up make?

The Women’s World Cup winning team is set to collect a whopping $4,290,000 while the runner-ups will earn $3,015,000.

How much money will players make in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

While the team makes a certain amount of money as a whole, a sum is distributed equally to each player.

Here is a breakdown of prize money by round for each player:

Group stage: $30,000

Round of 16: $60,000

Quarterfinals: $90,000

Fourth place: $165,000

Third place: $180,000

Second place: $195,000

Champions: $270,000