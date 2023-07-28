Shorthanded China holds off Haiti at Women's World Cup

Wang Shuang of China PR celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between China and Haiti at Hindmarsh Stadium on July 28, 2023 in Adelaide / Tarntanya, Australia.

China defeated Haiti 1-0 in a Group D match at the 2023 Women's World Cup despite playing a majority of the match with just 10 players on the field.

Chinese midfielder Zhang Rui was sent off in the 29th minute at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, Australia, after crashing into Haiti's Sherly Jeudy, leaving her team a player short for the remainder of the match.

The Steel Roses held strong without Rui and finally found the scoresheet in the 74th minute. Haiti's Ruthny Mathurin conceded a penalty, sending Wang Shuang to the spot. Shuang made her moment count, delivering a goal past Haitian goalkeeper Kerly Théus.

Shuang's squad kept Haiti out of the net for the rest of the second half and stoppage time to secure three points.

China is now tied with Denmark for second in the Group D table with three points apiece. England is first in the group with six points following its 1-0 victories over Haiti and Denmark.

China will face England and Haiti will face Denmark in the final Group D matches. Both matches will kick off at 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 1.