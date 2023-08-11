Sweden advances to Women's World Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Japan

Amanda Ilestedt of Sweden celebrates her team’s 2-1 victory and advance to the semi final following the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park on August 11, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.

First, Sweden knocked out the 2015 and 2019 Women's World Cup champion. Now, the Blågult have sent the 2011 winner packing.

Sweden picked up a 2-1 victory over Japan at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, on Friday to secure a spot in the 2023 Women's World Cup semifinals.

Amanda Ilestedt got the scoring started for the Swedes by putting one home from short range in the 32nd minute. The tally was the Swedish defender's fourth goal of the tournament, putting her one goal behind Japan's Hinata Miyazawa in the Golden Boot race.

It didn't take long for Sweden to double its advantage in the second half. Japanese midfielder Fuka Nagano was called for a hand ball in the penalty area, giving way for Swedish midfielder Filippa Angeldahl to net a penalty kick in the 51st minute.

Japan's comeback attempt took a serious hit when forward Riko Ueki drilled the crossbar with a penalty kick in the 76th minute.

Honoka Hayashi got Japan on the board in the 87th minute when she capitalized on a misplay by the Swedish defense. Still, Sweden was able to close the match out and secure a 2-1 triumph.

Sweden has yet to lose at the 2023 Women's World Cup and has only conceded two goals through five matches. The team dominated Group G with wins over South Africa, Italy and Argentina. It then beat the two-time defending champion U.S. women's national team on penalty kicks in the Round of 16 before picking up its quarterfinals win over Japan.

Sweden's next match will come against another European side that is 5-0-0 in the tournament. The team will face Spain, which beat the Netherlands 2-1 in extra time in their quarterfinals showdown, in the semifinals.

That match will take place at Eden Park at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Aug. 15. English-language coverage will be on FOX and Spanish-language coverage will be on Telemundo and Peacock.

The winner of Sweden-Spain will earn a spot in the 2023 Women's World Cup Final, which will be played in Sydney, Australia, at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT on Sunday, Aug. 20.