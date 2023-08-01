USWNT on pace to finish second in Group E, tied 0-0 vs. Portugal in second half

The stakes are higher than ever as the U.S. women's national team meets Portugal in the Group E finale at the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

A win for the U.S. would seal its spot in the knockout stages, whether it's via a first- or second-place finish. But with the U.S. tied 0-0 with Portugal at halftime and the Netherlands up 5-0 vs. Vietnam, the USWNT are on pace to finish second in the group.

However, the situation could worsen if the U.S. loses. Portugal would then overtake the Gals' spot and they could be eliminated entirely.

Through the opening 45 minutes, the U.S. were by far outplayed by a hungrier Portuguese side that deployed fresher legs after manager Francisco Neto rotated the squad for its match against Vietnam.

The U.S. may have had seven shots with four hitting the target compared to Portugal's three total shots with none on target, but the Gals struggled keeping possession and winning their second balls and duels.

The lack of a coherent gameplan was also evident. As soon as the U.S. broke out in transition or regained possession in any part of the field, no one knew where to pass to next and Portugal's press effectively won the ball back.

Lynn Williams, who replaced Trinity Rodman in the starting lineup on the right flank, had the USWNT's best chances, most notably in added time of the first half. However, her shot went right at goalie Ines Pereira. Alex Morgan had been kept out of the game up until the half, while Sophia Smith saw no success in her take-on attempts down the left flank.

Rose Lavelle also picked up a yellow card, which would see her miss the round of 16 match should they advance.

Horan and Morgan, the USWNT captains, combined for an early chance in the second half, but the team was once again kept out of the net.

If the Gals do finish second in the group, it would be just the second ever time it's happened in Women's World Cup history. The only group runner-ups to win the tournament was Japan in 2011, who had done so by beating the U.S. in the final via a penalty shootout.

This story will be updated...