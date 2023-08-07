What to eat at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia

The stadium atmosphere is not the only thing that's sizzling at the Women's World Cup.

From Hispanic to British food, the diverse culinary experience seeks to fuel fans as they root for their favorite teams at this global sporting event.

Read on to see what type of dish Stadium Australia is offering soccer fanatics this summer.

Hot dog

The game-day staple is heating fans up with its enticing smokiness.

The sizzling sausages and toasty buns undoubtedly keep supporters heated amid Australia's winter weather, where temperatures have occasionally dipped into single digits in the past few days.

Earlier in the season, a two-sausage hotdog was spotted at Waikato Stadium in New Zealand for 20 New Zealand dollars or roughly $12, the Daily Mail reported.

Tornado potato

...or what the locals call "Chips on a stick," is also served at concession stands in the stadium.

Watching how it's made is part of the fun! A spiraled potato gets stretched out and threaded onto a skewer before taking a dip into a batter and sizzling away in the fryer.

The twirly chips add a delightful twist to the beloved snack, quite literally, and have become a favorite among the younger crowd.

Empanadas

As the players battle it out on the field, spectators can find solace and warmth in these handheld delights.

Originated as a Hispanic dish, empanadas are usually a type of protein — pork, chicken or beef — wrapped in a homemade dough. They usually also come in vegetarian and seafood options.

The handheld pastries rarely fail to capture fans' hearts with their savory fillings, flaky crusts and delightful aromas.

Fish and chips

A classic British recipe comes to Stadium Australia and wins the hearts of many with only two ingredients — fish and fries.

The culinary duo offers batter-fried fish and crispy fries, bringing a taste of convenience and comfort to supporters around the world.