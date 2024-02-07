How long is the Las Vegas Strip? What Super Bowl visitors should know

The Super Bowl is headed to the Las Vegas Strip.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will square off in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. In order to get to the stadium, teams, media and fans will have to navigate one of America’s most famous roads.

The Strip is known for its hotels, casinos, lights, restaurants and more entertainment around every corner. However, new travelers in Sin City might be surprised by the length of the Strip.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here is a glance at the Las Vegas Strip and what visitors can expect during Super Bowl week.

How long is the Las Vegas Strip?

The Las Vegas Strip stretches 4.2 miles.

That’s the equivalent of 70 football fields lined up in a row, 20 Eiffel Towers on their side (the Paris one, not the Vegas one) and almost 3,000 feet longer than the length of Mt. Kilimanjaro.

How long does it take to walk the Las Vegas Strip?

At an average walking speed of 3 mph, it would take a traveler nearly an hour and a half to walk the full Strip – and that’s without stopping at any of the attractions along the way.

How warm is it in Las Vegas?

Travelers will also need to take weather into account when planning their walks on the Strip.

The hottest temperatures in Las Vegas often surpass well over 100 degrees, while the coldest days could drop into the 30s.