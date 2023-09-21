Emre Vatansever will not return as coach, GM for Chicago Sky

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: General manager and interim head coach Emre Vatansever of the Chicago Sky looks on in the first quarter of Game One of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs first round against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena on September 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Sky 87-59. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Emre Vatansever will not return as the Chicago Sky's coach and general manager after taking over on an interim basis following James Wade's midseason departure, the team said Wednesday.

Whether he will go back to serving as an assistant coach was not clear.

The announcement comes three days after the Sky were swept out of the playoffs by the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Led by All-Star Kahleah Copper, Chicago finished eighth in the WNBA at 18-22 and made the postseason for the fifth year in a row.

Vatansever, who started as an assistant with the Sky in 2018, took over when Wade left for an assistant coaching job with the Toronto Raptors. He led Chicago to an 11-13 record. The Sky were 81-59 in 4 1/2 seasons with Wade and won the franchise's first championship in 2021.

The Sky tied the Las Vegas Aces for the league’s best record in 2022, only to get knocked out by the Connecticut Sun in the semifinals. But they weren't the same team after that.

The roster underwent a big transformation in the offseason, with Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot and her sharp-shooting wife Allie Quigley not returning.