Chicago is about to get three new residents, thanks to the WNBA Draft.
In the first round of Monday's WNBA Draft, the Chicago Sky used two picks to select South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso and LSU forward Angel Reese. Just weeks ago, the two were battling it out in the SEC Tournament Championship.
"I think it's gonna be great," Cardoso said in her post-draft press conference. "She's a great player, I'm a great player. So two great players together. Nobody's gonna get no rebounds on us."
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
The Sky also Gonzaga guard Brynna Maxwell with the No. 13 pick in the second round of the draft. Maxwell started in 65 games with Gonzaga after transferring from Utah, averaging 14.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in her second season with the Bulldogs.
Chicago fans, teams, and city officials were quick to welcome the new additions to the city.
Chicago Sky
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark went No. 1 overall to the Indiana Fever, with Stanford’s Cameron Brink going with the second pick to the Los Angeles Sparks.
Here's a full look at each selection made in the WBNA draft:
First round
1. Indiana Fever: Caitlin Clark, G, Iowa
2. Los Angeles Sparks: Cameron Brink, F, Stanford
3. Chicago Sky: Kamilla Cardoso, C, South Carolina
4. Los Angeles Sparks: Rickea Jackson, F, Tennessee
5. Dallas Wings: Jacy Sheldon, G, Ohio State
6. Washington Mystics: Aaliyah Edwards, F, UConn
7. Chicago Sky: Angel Reese, F, LSU
8. Minnesota Lynx: Alissa Pili, F, Utah
9. Dallas Wings: Carla Leite, G, France
10. Connecticut Sun: Leila Lacan, G, France
11. New York Liberty: Marquesha Davis, F, Ole Miss
12. Atlanta Dream: Nyadiew Puoch, F, Australia
Second round
13. Chicago Sky: Brynna Maxwell, G, Gonzaga
14. Seattle Storm: Nika Mühl, G, UConn
15. Indiana Fever: Celeste Taylor, G, Ohio State
16. Las Vegas Aces: Dyaisha Fair, G, Syracuse
17. New York Liberty: Esmery Martinez, F, Arizona
18. Las Vegas Aces: Kate Martin, G, Iowa
19. Connecticut Sun: Taiyanna Jackson, C, Kansas
20. Atlanta Dream: Isobel Borlase, G, Australia
21. Washington Mystics: Kaylynne Truong, G, Gonzaga
22. Connecticut Sun: Helena Pueyo, G, Arizona
23. New York Liberty: Jessika Carter, C, Mississippi State
24. Las Vegas Aces: Elizabeth Kitley, C, Virginia Tech
Third round
25. Phoenix Mercury: Charisma Osborne, G, UCLA
26. Seattle Storm: Mackenzie Holmes, F, Indiana
27. Indiana Fever: Leilani Correa, G, Florida
28. Los Angeles Sparks: McKenzie Forbes, F, USC
29. Phoenix Mercury: Jaz Shelley, G, Nebraska
30. Washington Mystics: Nastja Claessens, G, Belgium
31. Minnesota Lynx: Kiki Jefferson, G, Louisville
32. Atlanta Dream: Matilde Villa, G, Italy
33. Dallas Wings: Ashley Owusu, G, Penn State
34. Connecticut Sun: Abbey Hsu, G, Columbia
35. New York Liberty: Kaitlyn Davis, F, USC
36. Las Vegas Aces: Angel Jackson, C, Jackson State