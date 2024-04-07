Who is Akshay Bhatia? Indian American golfer last to qualify for 2024 Masters

A dislocated shoulder didn't stop Akshay Bhatia from qualifying for the Masters.

Bhatia during Sunday's Valero Texas Open was forced into a playoff after Denny McCarthy birdied eight of his last nine holes in a furious comeback effort.

But Bhatia pulled through in the end despite injuring his shoulder while celebrating with a fist pump earlier on the day.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

With the crucial win, Bhatia earned a spot in the 2024 Masters -- and the last one out of a 89-player field.

Here's everything to know about Bhatia ahead of golf's premier tournament:

Who is Akshay Bhatia?

Bhatia is an Indian American professional golfer who will be competing in the 2024 Masters after winning the Valero Texas Open.

How old is Akshay Bhatia?

Bhatia is 22 years old. He was born on Jan. 31, 2002.

Where is Akshay Bhatia from?

Bhatia was born in Northridge, Calif., but now resides in Wake Forest, N.C.

When did Akshay Bhatia join the PGA?

Bhatia turned professional in 2019 after competing in several amateur golf tournaments. Bhatia competed in the 2014 Drive, Chip & Putt competition 10 years ago, and now he's returning to Augusta National for the Masters. He's the first Drive, Chip & Putt alum to do so.

With his win at the @ValeroTexasOpen, Akshay Bhatia becomes the first @DriveChipPutt alum to qualify for @TheMasters. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/odBuUrgQXP — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 7, 2024

How many PGA wins does Akshay Bhatia have?

Bhatia's win at the 2024 Valero Texas Open marked his second PGA Tour win. His first came in 2023 at the Barracuda Championship.

Has Akshay Bhatia competed in the Masters before?

The 2024 Masters will mark Bhatia's debut in the tournament. The only other major he competed in was the U.S. Open in 2021, where he finished tied for 57th.

What is Akshay Bhatia's golf ranking?

Bhatia currently is the No. 87-ranked golfer in the world, via Official World Golf Ranking. He's up from No. 95 in the last edition. No. 87 is also his highest ever.