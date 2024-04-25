Trending

Breaking

LIVE: 2024 NFL Draft Updates
PGA Tour

Alligator interrupts PGA Tour event with stroll across tee box

There was more alligator-related action from Round 1 of the Zurich Classic, too.

By Eric Mullin

Share

Scroll down to watch the video

Alligator in water
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
An alligator is seen during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana.

There was a course-invader during the opening round of the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Thursday.

But it wasn't a fan who interrupted play.

As golfers were preparing to tee off on the 17th hole at TPC Louisiana, an alligator made its way across the tee box. And the creature certainly didn't appear to be in a hurry.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The gator deserves some credit for not waiting until one of the golfers was in their backswing to take its stroll. That's great golf etiquette.

There was more gator-related action from Round 1, too. The PGA Tour shared video of an alligator sliding into a pond near one of the greens.

Golf

Golf Apr 22

Scottie Scheffler extends dominant run with RBC Heritage win

Golf Apr 22

Nelly Korda ties LPGA Tour record for consecutive wins with Chevron Championship triumph

Alligators have long been known to make their presence felt at the Avondale, Louisiana, course. As the broadcast alluded to in the first video, a three-legged gator named "Tripod" has turned into an unofficial course mascot.

The Zurich Classic, which is a team event that features two rounds of fourball and two rounds of foursomes, runs from Thursday to Sunday.

This article tagged under:

PGA Tour
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us