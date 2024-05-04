Caleb Williams and the Bears have the hearts of Chicago fans across the city.
That proved itself to be true on Saturday, as Williams and several Bears players including Montez Sweat, DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Nate Davis and Cole Kmet heard a loud ovation from Cubs fans at Wrigley Field.
Williams has already been cheered on at Wrigley Field. Leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft --- where the Bears drafted Williams with the No. 1 pick --- fans in Wrigley Field's left field bleachers chanted his name.