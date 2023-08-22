The FedEx Cup trophy is seen prior to TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 22, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

It all comes down to this for the PGA Tour.

The Tour Championship serves as the tour’s final event of the year and a culmination of the FedExCup Playoffs. Oh, and as if the title itself wasn’t enough, the event has a whopping $75 million prize pool – $18 million of which goes to the winner.

Thirty golfers have made it to the Tour Championship after surviving the first two playoff events. Viktor Hovland is coming off a win at last weekend’s BMW Championship, while Lucas Glover won the two tournaments before that. Still, Scottie Scheffler is the man to beat after earning the most FedExCup points this season.

Here is everything to know for the 2023 Tour Championship, including the course, format and how to watch information:

When is the 2023 Tour Championship?

The 2023 Tour Championship will run from Thursday, Aug. 24, to Sunday, Aug. 27.

Where is the 2023 Tour Championship?

The tournament will be held at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The club has hosted the Tour Championship annually since 2004.

How to watch the 2023 Tour Championship

Here is the viewing schedule for the 2023 Tour Championship:

Round 1: Thursday, Aug. 24

1-6 p.m. ET: Golf Channel/Peacock

Round 2: Friday, Aug. 25

1-6 p.m. ET: Golf Channel/Peacock

Round 3: Saturday, Aug. 26

Round 4: Sunday, Aug. 27

2023 Tour Championship starting strokes

FedExCup points are converted to starting strokes for the Tour Championship.

The PGA Tour adopted the stroke-based bonus system for the tournament in 2019, giving golfers different scores to start their opening round. The players with the most FedExCup points on the season get a greater advantage to begin the Tour Championship.

The starting strokes range from 10-under, given to the FedExCup points leader, to even, given to the last five golfers to qualify for the event. Here is how the starting strokes have been assigned for 2023:

10-under: Scottie Scheffler

8-under: Viktor Hovland

7-under: Rory McIlroy

6-under: Jon Rahm

5-under: Lucas Glover

4-under: Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick

3-under: Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele

2-under: Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim

1-under: Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

Even: Sam Burns, Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton, Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

2023 Tour Championship tee times

Opening round tee times for the Tour Championship are determined by starting strokes, so Scheffler and Hovland will be the last players to begin their rounds on Thursday.

Here is a look at all of the tee times for Round 1:

11:26 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

11:37 a.m. ET: Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton

11:48 a.m. ET: Jason Day, Sam Burns

11:59 a.m. ET: Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa

12:10 p.m. ET: Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor

12:21 p.m. ET: Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim

12:32 p.m. ET: Sungjae Im, Tony Finau

12:43 p.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim

12:54 p.m. ET: Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

1:05 p.m. ET: Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley

1:16 p.m. ET: Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:27 p.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman

1:38 p.m. ET: Lucas Glover, Max Homa

1:49 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

2 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

2023 Tour Championship prize pool

Here is how the $75 million prize pool will be allocated at the 2023 Tour Championship: