Team Europe dominates Team US on first day of 2023 Ryder Cup

Team Europe is feeling right at home to open the 2023 Ryder Cup.

The Europeans are nearly halfway to this year's crown after taking a 6.5-1.5 lead over Team U.S. to open the competition at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy, on Friday.

Every morning foursome went Europe's way. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton beat Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg beat Brian Harman and Max Homa, Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka beat Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa, and Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood beat Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

It wasn't until the afternoon four-balls that the U.S. team got on the board, though it was unable to get a win. McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick defeated the American duo of Schauffele and Morikawa, while the other three four-ball battles were halved.

One of those halves came from Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard against Brooks Koepka and Scheffler. Koepka took exception with Rahm's behavior as the European tandem clawed back to split the foursome.

"I mean, I want to hit a board and pout just like Jon Rahm did," Koepka said. "But, you know, it is what it is. Act like a child. But we're adults. We move on."

It's been 30 years since the Americans have won a Ryder Cup in Europe, and they have a long way to climb over the next two days to break that streak.

The first team to reach 14.5 points gets to take home the Ryder Cup title.