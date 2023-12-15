Tiger Woods has NSFW reaction to son Charlie's practice shot at PNC Championship

Tiger and Charlie Woods are back at the PNC Championship this week.

The father-son duo will be competing in the golf tournament that features major champions and their family members for a fourth time.

Tiger and Charlie were on the course at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, on Friday for a pro-am ahead of the official start of the PNC Championship. And while they were warming up, the 14-year-old left the 15-time major champion in awe with a flop shot.

"We're ending on that one right there. That was nasty," Tiger said with a big smile after Charlie's practice shot. "(Expletive) nasty."

Tiger and Charlie have finished as high as second place in the PNC Championship. That came back in 2021, when they set a tournament record with 11 consecutive birdies.

Team Woods tied for eighth last year, finishing six strokes behind the winning duo of three-time major champion Vijay Singh and his son Qass. Team Singh is back to defend their title in 2023.

Charlie, who turns 15 in February, is coming off a high school state championship triumph last month. He will be moving back one tee at this year's PNC Championship, playing the same 6,576 yards as the likes of Steve Stricker and Jim Furyk, among others.

Tiger and Charlie Woods mirror images from the fairway. 🔥👀



📺: Golf Channel & @peacock | @PNCchampionship Pro-Am pic.twitter.com/jO0naMqL8V — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) December 15, 2023

Tiger, meanwhile, will be competing in just his fourth event this year. After undergoing ankle surgery in April, he returned to the course earlier this month at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, where he placed 18th out of 20 golfers.

“I was able to knock a lot of the rust off there at the Hero,” Woods said on Friday. “My hands felt better with control hitting shots. And especially today with the wind blowing as hard as it was, I was able to hit flighted shots nicely, which was not quite as sharp as I wanted to be at Hero.”

The PNC Championship, which features a 36-hole scramble format, takes place from Saturday to Sunday. Tiger and Charlie are scheduled to tee off at 8:22 a.m. ET/5:22 a.m. PT on Saturday.

The PNC Championship action will air across Peacock, NBC and the Golf Channel.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.