What to know about White Sox Opening Day at Guaranteed Rate Field

Opening Day on the South Side is almost here.

The Chicago White Sox will take the field for their first series of the 2024 Major League Baseball season against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on March 28 at 3:10 p.m. CT. Left-hander Garrett Crochet will make his first career start.

Here's a look at everything to know -- arrival, parking, bag policy, etc. -- if you plan on attending opening day or any game throughout the 2023 season:

Tickets

White Sox tickets purchased through the team’s website can be downloaded to the MLB Ballpark app.

According to mlb.com, some tickets are still available for Opening Day.

Arriving at the stadium

On the day of the home opener only, parking lots open three hours before first pitch and gates open two hours before first pitch. Fans are encouraged to arrive early with heavy crowds expected. For all other games, gates open two hours before first pitch.

Late arriving fans should proceed directly to the overflow lot located at McCormick Place (Lot B). Free shuttle service will be available from the overflow lot.

Tailgating is permitted in parking lots. Fans have the option to purchase reserved tailgating spaces in Lot E, which includes a dedicated tailgate space, early access to Lot E and close proximity to Gate 2.

Public transportation

The CTA Red Line stops near the ballpark at the Sox-35th Street station, and the Green Line is just two blocks farther east at the 35th Street station.

A Metra stop at 35th Street is conveniently located just east of the Dan Ryan Expressway, along the Rock Island line.

Rideshare services

The Uber Lot is located in Lot A on the Wentworth Avenue side for pick-up and drop-off. The lot is open until one hour after the conclusion of the home games.

Fans arriving by a rideshare service should enter and exit the ballpark through Gate 5.

Is Guaranteed Rate Field a cashless facility?

Yes. Guaranteed Rate Field is fully cashless, including parking lots, retail shops, and concession stands. Fans who have cash but do not have credit cards can purchase White Sox gift cards at retail locations or at the Chicago Sports Depot.

New bag policy at Guaranteed Rate Field

Clear single compartment tote bags (12" x 12" x 6" or smaller), clutch purses (9" x 5" x 2" or smaller) and diaper bags when an infant is present are permitted to carry into the ballpark.

No backpacks or other bags are allowed.

Guests with medical necessities (breast pumps, Insulin, epi-pens, oxygen and other medical devices) may be allowed to carry those items into the ballpark and will be subject to search.

