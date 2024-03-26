Trending
Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox bag policy 2024: what you can and can't bring to the ballpark

Here's everything you need to know about the bag policy at Guaranteed Rate Field, as well as what other items may be allowed into the stadium on Opening Day.

By Tori Rubinstein

It's almost time for peanuts and Cracker Jack at the ballpark, but there's one important thing fans should know before flooding into Guaranteed Rate Field for Opening Day.

The White Sox' bag policy for the 2024 season permits clear single compartment tote bags (12 x 12 x 6 inches or smaller), clutch purses (9 x 5 x 2 inches or smaller) and diaper bags when an infant is present. Backpacks and all other bags are prohibited. Guests with medical necessities (breast pumps, Insulin, epi-pens, oxygen and other medical devices) may be allowed to carry those items into the ballpark. All bags are subject to search.

Fan can bring their own food into the ballpark in a clear food storage bag no larger the 1 gallon, as well as a factory-sealed plastic water bottle of pure water no larger than 1 liter in size.

Small, compact umbrellas are allowed into the stadium. Strollers are permitted, but umbrella-size strollers are suggested.

Certain items are prohibited at Guaranteed Rate Field. These include:

  • Weapons of any type, including pepper spray. It is illegal for anyone to enter the ballpark with a firearm, regardless of permit.
  • Selfie sticks
  • Aerosol spray cans, including hairspray, sunscreen, etc.
  • Bottles, cans, hard-sided coolers or any type of alcohol
  • Tobacco products
  • Drones

View the full information guide for Guaranteed Rate Field here.

