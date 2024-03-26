Wrigley Field bag policy 2024: what you can and can't bring to the ballpark

It's almost time for peanuts and Cracker Jack at the ballpark, but there's one important thing fans should know before flooding into Wrigley Field for Opening Day.

Wrigley Field's bag policy for the 2024 season prohibits backpacks (including clear backpacks), hard-sided coolers and bags larger than 16 x 16 x 8 inches in size. Bags smaller than 16 x16 x 8 inches in size (such as wallets, drawstring bags, fanny packs, lunch bags, briefcases and soft-sided coolers) are permitted and do not have to be see-through. Exceptions will be made for medical bags and diaper bags that accompany guests with young children. All bags are subject to inspection.

Certain items are prohibited at Wrigley Field, too. These include:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Aerosol spray (including sunscreen)

Air horns or other distracting noisemakers

Alcohol

Animals, with the exception of service animals

Brooms, poles, staffs or sticks

Clothing with obscene, indecent, profane and/or inappropriate language or visuals

Firearms, knives or weapons of any kind

Full-sized baseball bats

Marijuana

Inflatables (including beach balls)

Luggage or car seats

Laser pointers

Glass, metal and aluminum containers, bottles or cans (including tumblers, thermoses and flasks)

Portable stadium seats

mono/tripods or other professional camera equipment

Selfie sticks

Skateboards, hoverboards or other recreation vehicles

Umbrellas with metal tips and umbrellas larger than 10 inches

wrapped packages

Any other items deemed inappropriate by ballpark personnel

Fans should be aware there is no personal storage or lockers offered at the ballpark. Collapsible, umbrella strollers that can fit underneath the seat are permitted in Wrigley Field. All other strollers can be claim checked at the Cubs’ Bike Valet Service.

View the full information guide for Wrigley Field here.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.