Wrigley Field bag policy 2024: what you can and can't bring to the ballpark

It's almost time for peanuts and Cracker Jack at the ballpark, but there's one important thing fans should know before flooding into Wrigley Field for Opening Day.
Wrigley Field's bag policy for the 2024 season prohibits backpacks (including clear backpacks), hard-sided coolers and bags larger than 16 x 16 x 8 inches in size. Bags smaller than 16 x16 x 8 inches in size (such as wallets, drawstring bags, fanny packs, lunch bags, briefcases and soft-sided coolers) are permitted and do not have to be see-through. Exceptions will be made for medical bags and diaper bags that accompany guests with young children. All bags are subject to inspection.
Certain items are prohibited at Wrigley Field, too. These include:
- Aerosol spray (including sunscreen)
- Air horns or other distracting noisemakers
- Alcohol
- Animals, with the exception of service animals
- Brooms, poles, staffs or sticks
- Clothing with obscene, indecent, profane and/or inappropriate language or visuals
- Firearms, knives or weapons of any kind
- Full-sized baseball bats
- Marijuana
- Inflatables (including beach balls)
- Luggage or car seats
- Laser pointers
- Glass, metal and aluminum containers, bottles or cans (including tumblers, thermoses and flasks)
- Portable stadium seats
- mono/tripods or other professional camera equipment
- Selfie sticks
- Skateboards, hoverboards or other recreation vehicles
- Umbrellas with metal tips and umbrellas larger than 10 inches
- wrapped packages
- Any other items deemed inappropriate by ballpark personnel
Fans should be aware there is no personal storage or lockers offered at the ballpark. Collapsible, umbrella strollers that can fit underneath the seat are permitted in Wrigley Field. All other strollers can be claim checked at the Cubs’ Bike Valet Service.
