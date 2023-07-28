Baseball fans react to ejection of Cardinals starter after intentionally hitting Ian Happ

In the second four-game series between two rivals of more than century in as many weeks, it did not take long for tempers to flare in the blistering St. Louis heat.

After two quick outs from St. Louis Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas, Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ stepped to the plate and the climate of the game quickly changed.

Following through on a 2-0 swing, Happ inadvertently struck Cardinals catcher and longtime former teammate Willson Contreras in the head, immediately drawing blood and eventually causing him to leave the game.

Happ and Contreras hugged it out before the former Cub returned to the home clubhouse, yet that show of brotherhood between the two former teammates did not mean a thing to Mikolas.

After throwing inside to Happ on the very next pitch and not connecting, Mikolas intentionally threw far inside again on Happ, hitting him on the backside.

Miles Mikolas's ejection after throwing at Happ for hitting Contreras on his backswing. pic.twitter.com/zGfmpoH8CD — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 28, 2023

Despite no warnings issued, Mikolas was ejected after a brief meeting from the umpires, who likely determined both of the previous pitches to be retaliatory.

Mikolas emphatically argued the ejection, and was seen gesturing towards his hip, seeming to imply that he didn't hit Happ in a dangerous spot.

While the Cardinals' broadcast booth was in shock, fans around the baseball world were not impressed with Mikolas' antics:

Ahhh yes, Miles Mikolas. Throw at Happ for hurting your catcher (his friend) accidentally hitting him on a back swing. But don’t get him on the first attempt HIGH AND TIGHT… coward #STLCards #NextStartsHere



pic.twitter.com/SAHfB7Weab — Barrels and Barrels: A Bourbon & Baseball Podcast (@BarrelsNBarrels) July 28, 2023

Mikolas also appeared to taunt the Cubs' dugout, which drew the amusement of fans:

Who in the world would be afraid of "Miles Mikolas" https://t.co/YyOUh1DjHB — Michael Bolling (@mikealexbolling) July 28, 2023

Miles Mikolas pours his milk before he pours the cereal https://t.co/cN2PB8qvAP — "The Heartthrob" Phillip Barnard (@HeartthrobPB) July 28, 2023

Miles Mikolas had big “guy who gets cut off in traffic inadvertently and then tailgates someone until he runs them off the road” energy last night. — Away Games: Chicago Cubs Podcast (@AwayGamesPod) July 28, 2023

I guess what annoyed me the most is that Miles Mikolas needed to show Ian Happ how to be a teammate to Willson Contreras because lol — Matthew Weaver (@JMattWeaver) July 28, 2023

Additionally, the reaction of the Cardinals' broadcast crew received criticism from fans for seemingly endorsing hitting Happ with a pitch as retaliation:

really embarrassing performance from the cardinals announcers here. Happ hits Contreras by accident and is apologetic and then they call Mikolas’ retribution “doing it the right way” and tell the umps to “have a little feel for baseball” after hitting him pic.twitter.com/3hclvpUBra — Tipping Pitches (@tipping_pitches) July 28, 2023

The Cardinals' play-by-play announcer, Chip Caray, previously called games on TV for the Cubs from 1998-2004.

The Cubs and the Cardinals will continue their series Friday night, with the North Siders aiming to extend their season-high winning streak to seven.

