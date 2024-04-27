Bears undrafted free agent tracker from the 2024 NFL Draft: reports

It's undrafted free-agent season, after the 2024 NFL Draft.
Here are some of the undrafted free agents the Bears reportedly signed.
Austin Reed, quarterback, Western Kentucky
Reddy Steward, cornerback, Troy
Theo Benedet, offensive tackle, British Columbia
Keith Randolph, defensive tackle, Illinois
Jamree Kromah, defensive end, James Madison
Brenden Bates, tight end, Kentucky
Carl Jones, linebacker, UCLA
Check back to this story for more updates.