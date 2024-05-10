Panthers dash Tarik Cohen's hopes of an NFL comeback

Prior to the start of rookie minicamp, the Carolina Panthers released former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen. He was one of seven players to be cut from the team Friday morning.

Cohen, 28, hasn't played in the NFL since 2020 after tearing his ACL, MCL and enduring a tibial plateau fracture three games into his fifth season with the Bears. In May 2022, Cohen ruptured his Achilles while working out on a live stream he posted to his Instagram. He underwent another major surgery and long-term recovery.

In hopes of returning to the NFL, Cohen signed a contract with the Panthers last September and spent the 2023 season on the practice squad.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Cohen was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2018, and gained traction as an electric punt returner. That season, he led the league in punt returns (33) and punt return yards (411). He also added three rushing and five receiving touchdowns to his stat line that season.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.