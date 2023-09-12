Trending
Ex-Bears' Tarik Cohen signs with Carolina Panthers: reports

The former Bear hasn't played in the NFL since 2020

By Ryan Taylor

Tarik Cohen, former Bears running back, is signing with the Carolina Panthers practice squad, according to a report from Adam Schefter.

Cohen, 28, hasn't played in the NFL since September 2020, when he played three games with the Bears in the regular season before tearing his ACL and MCL and enduring a tibial plateau fracture.

In May 2022, Cohen ruptured his Achilles while working out on a live stream he posted to his Instagram. He underwent another major surgery and long-term recovery. This season, he'll make his return to the NFL.

His wife first reported the news on her Instagram.

The Bears drafted Cohen in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft.

He was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2018. He gained traction as a successful gadget player and punt returner. In 2018, he led the league in punt returns (33) and punt return yards (411). He also added three rushing and five receiving touchdowns to his stat line that season.

