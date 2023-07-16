Cubs agree to contract with first-round MLB Draft pick Matt Shaw

The Chicago Cubs announced the signings of seven of their picks from the recent MLB Draft, including No. 13-overall pick Matt Shaw.

According to a press release, the club signed six of the first 10 picks they made in this year’s draft, as well as 18th round-pick Brian Kalmer.

Terms of the contracts were not released, but according to MLB, the Cubs signed Shaw to a slot-value contract worth $4.85 million.

In addition to signing Shaw, the Cubs also agreed to terms with fifth-round pick Michael Carico, sixth-round pick Alfonsin Rosario, eighth-round pick Brett Bateman, ninth-round pick Jonathon Long, and 10th-round pick Luis Martinez-Gomez.

Shaw was considered one of the college game’s best hitters this season, with a .341 average, 24 home runs and 69 RBI’s for the Maryland Terrapins. He also captured the Brooks Wallace Award, given to the nation’s best shortstop, and was named the Big Ten’s player of the year.

Players selected in the MLB Draft must sign with their team prior to 4 p.m. Central time on July 25. Players who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility will then become free agents, and would be able to sign with any other team.

