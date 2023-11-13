Cubs may ‘have other priorities,' but still in on Cody Bellinger: report

The Chicago Cubs are still considered to be one of the teams that could sign outfielder Cody Bellinger in free agency, but could the club be looking at other places to spend their money?

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Cubs are indeed one of the teams that could still and Bellinger, but with the New York Yankees seemingly ready to pull out all the stops in their pursuit of the free agent, the North Siders may also look in other directions.

“It’s possible, (but) I do think that the Cubs have other priorities,” he said.

The Yankees are one of the most serious suitors for Cody Bellinger — and I expect that will remain the case as the offseason unfolds. Here’s my report on @MLBNetwork today. @MLB pic.twitter.com/Yi6CRK246t — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 13, 2023

Morosi’s report reflected that of other insiders, including USA Today’s Bob Nightengale and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, arguing that the Cubs, Yankees and San Francisco Giants are widely considered to be the three most serious contenders for Bellinger’s services.

The outfielder had a resurgent year with the Cubs, blasting 26 home runs and driving in 97 RBI’s as he found the form that had propelled him to a National League MVP award in 2019.

While the Cubs surely would love to bring Bellinger back, with holes at first base and a need for quality depth in their outfield to ease the transition of Pete Crow-Armstrong into the big leagues, there are other players they could potentially be looking into.

That group reportedly includes the incredible Shohei Ohtani, who has been linked to the Cubs in a few different reports this offseason. The Cubs could also look to trade for a quality bat, with San Diego’s Juan Soto and New York’s Pete Alonso both entering the final years of their contracts.

The team could also pursue starting pitching help after Marcus Stroman opted out of his contract, with Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery available in free agency and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow potentially on the block as he enters the final year of his contract.

