Cubs reportedly sign free agent pitcher Edwin Escobar

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly made their first signing of the offseason, inking pitcher Edwin Escobar to a deal.

Luis Enrique Morales first reported the news on Monday night in Venezuela, where Escobar is currently pitching in the Winter Leagues. The deal was also reported by several outlets in Japan, where Escobar had pitched for the last six seasons:

Confirma @kelvimescobar que su primo Edwin Escobar firmó contrato MLB con los Cachorros de Chicago @Cubs — Luis Enrique Morales (@MoralesLuis1) November 20, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Escobar, a former Top-100 prospect, last pitched in the big leagues in 2016 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, appearing in 25 games and posting a 7.23 ERA.

He has spent the last seven seasons pitching in Japan, including the last six with the Yokohama Bay Stars.

In 58 total appearances between the Japanese and Venezuelan Winter League, Escobar has a 4-2 record with a 3.33 ERA, striking out 46 batters in 51.1 innings of work.

According to a note from Bleacher Nation, Escobar also notably has been a teammate of pitcher Shota Imanaga, who is expected to come to the big leagues in 2024 and has been repeatedly connected to the Cubs in free agency rumors.

It is unclear what type of contract Escobar signed, but in all likelihood he will come to spring training with an opportunity to compete for a spot in the Cubs’ bullpen.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.