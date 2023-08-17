It doesn't matter how down and out one or both teams are in the standings. When these crazy kids get together for a bi-seasonal Crosstown matchup, magic just happens.

On Wednesday night, Christopher Morel added a magnificent new chapter to the Cubs and White Sox' storied rivalry.

Down two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning at Wrigley Field, he sent a three-run shot into the basket above the ivy. The vivacity of the moment – a walk-off, come-from-behind home run to beat Chicago's South Side team – exploded out of Morel, who sparkled around the diamond. He quite literally could not keep his clothes on.

That unadulterated ecstasy, the moment a player is exposed as a fan just like us, is what it's all about.

Such a grand occasion is always better shown than told. Here are 12 iconic images that will live forever in the luscious lore of Cubs versus White Sox history.

It all began with a crack.

Aug 16, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Christopher Morel (5) hits a three-run walk-off home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The moment you realize you might have made history.

Aug 16, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Christopher Morel (5) watches his three-run walk-off home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The moment you realize you did.

Aug 16, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Christopher Morel (5) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run walk-off home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Ever been so excited that you don't know what to do with your hands?

Aug 16, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Christopher Morel (5) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run walk-off home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

A man shan't be restricted by protective cranial equipment at a time like this!

Aug 16, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Christopher Morel (5) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run walk-off home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The ivy. It's always the ivy.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 16: Christopher Morel #5 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after hitting a walk-off three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on August 16, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the White Sox 4-3. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

By law, he had no choice but to undress.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 16: Christopher Morel #5 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after hitting a walk-off three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on August 16, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the White Sox 4-3. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Your chariot of sweaty, heaving teammates awaits you.

Aug 16, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Christopher Morel (5) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run walk-off home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Is the home plate mob after a walk-off the greatest imagery in all of sports?

Chicago Cubs designated hitter Christopher Morel, third from right, celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off, three-run home run in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Wrigley Field, in Chicago. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

When your lifelong dream of hoisting the Crosstown Cup has finally come true.

Aug 16, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Christopher Morel (5) celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run walk-off home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Whatever happened to coolers? Coolers were so much... cooler. I'll see myself out.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 16: Christopher Morel #5 of the Chicago Cubs is doused with Gatorade following a walk-off three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on August 16, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the White Sox 4-3. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

This is one to frame in your home.

Aug 16, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs fans celebrate Cubs 4-3 win against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

