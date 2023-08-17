It doesn't matter how down and out one or both teams are in the standings. When these crazy kids get together for a bi-seasonal Crosstown matchup, magic just happens.
On Wednesday night, Christopher Morel added a magnificent new chapter to the Cubs and White Sox' storied rivalry.
Down two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning at Wrigley Field, he sent a three-run shot into the basket above the ivy. The vivacity of the moment – a walk-off, come-from-behind home run to beat Chicago's South Side team – exploded out of Morel, who sparkled around the diamond. He quite literally could not keep his clothes on.
That unadulterated ecstasy, the moment a player is exposed as a fan just like us, is what it's all about.
Such a grand occasion is always better shown than told. Here are 12 iconic images that will live forever in the luscious lore of Cubs versus White Sox history.
It all began with a crack.
The moment you realize you might have made history.
The moment you realize you did.
Ever been so excited that you don't know what to do with your hands?
A man shan't be restricted by protective cranial equipment at a time like this!
The ivy. It's always the ivy.
By law, he had no choice but to undress.
Your chariot of sweaty, heaving teammates awaits you.
Is the home plate mob after a walk-off the greatest imagery in all of sports?
When your lifelong dream of hoisting the Crosstown Cup has finally come true.
Whatever happened to coolers? Coolers were so much... cooler. I'll see myself out.