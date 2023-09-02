Chicago Cubs pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett, who died at age 76

Jimmy Buffett, the legendary singer-songwriter, has died, according to a statement released on his social media and official website. He was 76.

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” a statement posted to Buffett’s official website and social media pages said late Friday. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

To commemorate Buffett's legacy, the Cubs posted a tribute to him on social media. Buffett was the first artist to ever play at Wrigley Field, hosting a concert there in 2005.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary musician and Cubs fan Jimmy Buffett.



Thank you for introducing Wrigley Field to the world as a concert venue.



The Cubs organization sends its sincere condolences to Buffett's family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/NXHbsbyY6e — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 2, 2023

A video from the Blackhawks from 12 years ago also resurfaced of Patrick Kane dancing on stage with Buffett with the Stanley Cup. The video is comically titled "The Kaner Shuffle."

