Christopher Morel makes sensational over-the-shoulder grab in Dominican Winter League

It may be the MLB offseason, but that doesn't mean that all players are currently taking time off, with Cubs' slugger Christopher Morel being no exception.

While Morel's gargantuan home runs are typically the subject of headlines, the 24-year-old's stint playing ball in the Dominican Republic this winter has seen him focus on playing more in the field, particularly at third base.

Serving as the Cubs' designated hitter for much of the second half of last season, Morel's defense was not trusted as much by the club down the stretch and some in the baseball world see him as a positional slugger.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It would seem that Christopher has been listening to the doubters:

This is one of the More(l) spectacular catches you'll see! 😲 pic.twitter.com/yO7l87V22p — MLB (@MLB) December 23, 2023

Playing third base for Aguilas Cibaenas in the Dominican Winter League, Morel showcased his speed, coordination and balance by tracking down a blooper hit well into the outfield, making a behind-the-back, over-the-shoulder grab.

While Morel's offensive numbers in the DWL aren't mind-blowing at a .217/.369/.422 slash line, his increased patience at the plate and experience at the hot corner only leave the young slugger better prepared for his third MLB campaign.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.