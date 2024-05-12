Trending
Blackhawks star Connor Bedard continues torrid start to IIHF Men's World Championship tourney

The Chicago Blackhawks rookie phenom is showing out for Team Canada

By Alex Shapiro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Blackhawks rookie superstar Connor Bedard continued to tear up the IIHF Men’s World Championship tournament on Sunday. Bedard opened up the scoring for team Canada with an incredible goal against Denmark.

Check it out.

Two periods later, Bedard was at it again. This time he turned defense into offense, and was Johnny On The Spot for a tap in goal.

Bedard netted another two goals in Canada’s 4-2 victory over Great Britain on Saturday.

After Sunday’s game against Denmark, Bedard and the Canadians have five more games in the group stage. If they advance out of the group stage as expected, they will advance to the playoff round, which begins on May 23.

