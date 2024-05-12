Blackhawks rookie superstar Connor Bedard continued to tear up the IIHF Men’s World Championship tournament on Sunday. Bedard opened up the scoring for team Canada with an incredible goal against Denmark.

Check it out.

CONNOR BEDARD HAS HIS THIRD GOAL IN TWO GAMES!



After review, Canada's first goal of the game is good. #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/YpKhs16jIx — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 12, 2024

Two periods later, Bedard was at it again. This time he turned defense into offense, and was Johnny On The Spot for a tap in goal.

CONNOR BEDARD STRIKES AGAIN!



He is on hat trick watch for the second game in a row👀#MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/daJfiT1rAP — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 12, 2024

Bedard netted another two goals in Canada’s 4-2 victory over Great Britain on Saturday.

After Sunday’s game against Denmark, Bedard and the Canadians have five more games in the group stage. If they advance out of the group stage as expected, they will advance to the playoff round, which begins on May 23.

