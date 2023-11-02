Cody Bellinger wins National League Comeback Player of the Year award

Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger has added a bit of hardware to his trophy case, earning National League Comeback Player of the Year honors as part of the 2023 Players’ Choice Awards.

In his first season with the Cubs, Bellinger came back from three subpar seasons with a stellar effort in 2023, socking 26 home runs and driving in 97 RBI’s as he helped the North Siders remain in the playoff hunt throughout the second half of the campaign.

All of those numbers were his highest since he won the National League MVP award with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Back with a vengeance. Cody Bellinger took the @Cubs lineup by storm, jumping to a .307 batting average, .525 slugging and .881 OPS – all his highest marks since his 2019 NL MVP season. Congrats, Cody, on being voted 2023 #PlayersChoiceAwards NL Comeback Player! pic.twitter.com/vgsXU0EbyW — MLBPA (@MLBPA) November 2, 2023

“This whole last offseason, I wanted to prepare myself as best I could, and go out and play the game of baseball that I knew I could,” he said. “I’m glad I was able to go out and show it, both for myself and for my family. I learned a lot this year.”

The video published by the Players’ Association featured some former teammates of Bellinger and also featured Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole, and American League Comeback Player of the Year Liam Hendriks, who captured the award after battling cancer and missing the first two months of the 2023 season.

Bellinger is expected to opt out of his contract with the Cubs and become a free agent in coming days, with numerous teams, including Chicago, vying for his services on the market.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

</iframe </div> <div class="article-footer"> <div class="article-tags"> <h4 class="article-tags__heading">This article tagged under:</h4> <a class="article-tags__tag" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/tag/cody-bellinger/">Cody Bellinger</a></div> <div class="share-buttons" data-component="sharingBar" > <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nbcsportschicago.com%2Fmlb%2Fchicago-cubs%2Fcubs-news%2Fcody-bellinger-wins-national-league-comeback-player-of-the-year-award%2F516348%2F&Cody%20Bellinger%20wins%20National%20League%20Comeback%20Player%20of%20the%20Year%20award?_osource=db_npd_nbc_nsch_fb_shr" data-service="facebook" target="_blank"> <span class="icon icon-facebook"></span> </a> <a href="mailto:?body=Cody%20Bellinger%20wins%20National%20League%20Comeback%20Player%20of%20the%20Year%20award%0D%0A%0D%0Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.nbcsportschicago.com%2Fmlb%2Fchicago-cubs%2Fcubs-news%2Fcody-bellinger-wins-national-league-comeback-player-of-the-year-award%2F516348%2F?_osource=db_npd_nbc_nsch_eml_shr" data-service="email" target="_blank"> <span class="icon icon-envelope"></span> </a> </div> <div data-component="nativeSharingBar" > <span class="icon icon-share icon-share__title" data-component="nativeSharingBar">Share</span> </div> </div> <div class="article-footer__ad"> <div id="div-gpt-ad-mobilemultibox_belowarticle" class="widget_ad_layers_ad_widget gpt-mobilemultibox" data-beforetext="" data-fallbacktext=""></div><script style="text/javascript"> if (typeof adInstance === 'undefined') { adInstance = new AdLayersAPI(); } adInstance.lazyLoadAd({ slotName: 'mobilemultibox_belowarticle', format: 'mobilemultibox', targeting: {"slot":"mobilemultibox","pos":"mobilemultibox"} }); </script> </div> <div> <div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> if (document.cookie.indexOf("scroll0=") < 0) { window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ article: 'auto', url: '' }); _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-a', container: 'taboola-below-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' }); _taboola.push({ flush: true }); }; </script> <div id="mobile-native-below-article"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> var isMobile = window.matchMedia('screen and (max-width: 767px)').matches; /** scroll cookie for scroll.com **/ if (document.cookie.indexOf("scroll0=") < 0 && isMobile) { window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbs-feed-03-mobile', container: 'mobile-native-below-article', placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails - Fallback', target_type: 'text' }); }; </script> </div><!-- .taboola-container --> </div> </div> <div class="rsn-article-sidebar"> <aside class="sidebar article-sidebar"> <section id="nbc_most_popular-2" class="widget widget_nbc_most_popular"> <div class="most-popular__container"> <div class="most-popular__header"> <h3 class="widget-title">MOST POPULAR</h3> </div> <ul class="most-popular__posts-list"> <li class="most-popular__post"> <div class="post__image__wrap"> <a data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Michael Jordan's son reveals plans for wedding to Larsa Pippen" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nba/chicago-bulls/bulls-news/michael-jordans-son-reveals-plans-for-wedding-to-larsa-pippen/515943/" > <img class="post__image" src="https://media.nbcsportschicago.com/2023/11/GettyImages-1565199288.jpg?quality=85&strip=all&crop=0px%2C32px%2C4752px%2C2673px&resize=100%2C56" alt="Michael Jordan's son reveals plans for wedding to Larsa Pippen" loading="lazy" /> </a> </div> <div class="post__content"> <h4 class="post__category "> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Michael Jordan" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/tag/michael-jordan/" > Michael Jordan </a> </h4> <div class="post__title"> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Michael Jordan's son reveals plans for wedding to Larsa Pippen" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nba/chicago-bulls/bulls-news/michael-jordans-son-reveals-plans-for-wedding-to-larsa-pippen/515943/" > Michael Jordan's son reveals plans for wedding to Larsa Pippen </a> </div> </div> </li> <li class="most-popular__post"> <div class="post__image__wrap"> <a data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="ESPN analyst rips Bears for Montez Sweat trade" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-news/espn-analyst-rips-bears-for-montez-sweat-trade/515780/" > <img class="post__image" src="https://media.nbcsportschicago.com/2023/10/GettyImages-1722494330.jpg?quality=85&strip=all&crop=490px%2C0px%2C7110px%2C4000px&resize=100%2C56" alt="ESPN analyst rips Bears for Montez Sweat trade" loading="lazy" /> </a> </div> <div class="post__content"> <h4 class="post__category "> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Montez Sweat" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/tag/montez-sweat/" > Montez Sweat </a> </h4> <div class="post__title"> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="ESPN analyst rips Bears for Montez Sweat trade" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-news/espn-analyst-rips-bears-for-montez-sweat-trade/515780/" > ESPN analyst rips Bears for Montez Sweat trade </a> </div> </div> </li> <li class="most-popular__post"> <div class="post__image__wrap"> <a data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Bears Overreactions: Did Bears throw Justin Fields under the bus?" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-analysis/bears-overreactions-did-bears-throw-justin-fields-under-the-bus/515829/" > <img class="post__image" src="https://media.nbcsportschicago.com/2023/10/GettyImages-1750392111.jpg?quality=85&strip=all&crop=0px%2C0px%2C5400px%2C3038px&resize=100%2C56" alt="Bears Overreactions: Did Bears throw Justin Fields under the bus?" loading="lazy" /> </a> </div> <div class="post__content"> <h4 class="post__category "> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Justin Fields" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/tag/justin-fields/" > Justin Fields </a> </h4> <div class="post__title"> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Bears Overreactions: Did Bears throw Justin Fields under the bus?" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-analysis/bears-overreactions-did-bears-throw-justin-fields-under-the-bus/515829/" > Bears Overreactions: Did Bears throw Justin Fields under the bus? </a> </div> </div> </li> <li class="most-popular__post"> <div class="post__image__wrap"> <a data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Another potential wrinkle behind Bears trading for Montez Sweat, not Chase Young" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-news/another-potential-wrinkle-behind-bears-trading-for-montez-sweat-not-chase-young/516257/" > <img class="post__image" src="https://media.nbcsportschicago.com/2023/11/GettyImages-1715754521.jpg?quality=85&strip=all&crop=0px%2C0px%2C4953px%2C2786px&resize=100%2C56" alt="Another potential wrinkle behind Bears trading for Montez Sweat, not Chase Young" loading="lazy" /> </a> </div> <div class="post__content"> <h4 class="post__category "> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Montez Sweat" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/tag/montez-sweat/" > Montez Sweat </a> </h4> <div class="post__title"> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Another potential wrinkle behind Bears trading for Montez Sweat, not Chase Young" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-news/another-potential-wrinkle-behind-bears-trading-for-montez-sweat-not-chase-young/516257/" > Another potential wrinkle behind Bears trading for Montez Sweat, not Chase Young </a> </div> </div> </li> <li class="most-popular__post"> <div class="post__image__wrap"> <a data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="What Michael Jordan really thinks of son's relationship with Larsa Pippen" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nba/chicago-bulls/bulls-news/what-michael-jordan-really-thinks-of-sons-relationship-with-larsa-pippen/516004/" > <img class="post__image" src="https://media.nbcsportschicago.com/2023/11/Untitled-1.png?resize=100%2C56&quality=85&strip=all" alt="What Michael Jordan really thinks of son's relationship with Larsa Pippen" loading="lazy" /> </a> </div> <div class="post__content"> <h4 class="post__category "> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Michael Jordan" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/tag/michael-jordan/" > Michael Jordan </a> </h4> <div class="post__title"> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="What Michael Jordan really thinks of son's relationship with Larsa Pippen" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nba/chicago-bulls/bulls-news/what-michael-jordan-really-thinks-of-sons-relationship-with-larsa-pippen/516004/" > What Michael Jordan really thinks of son's relationship with Larsa Pippen </a> </div> </div> </li> <li class="most-popular__post taboola__post"> <div id="taboola-right-rail-thumbnails---fallback"></div> </li> <script> try { window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ listenTo: 'nocontent', placement: 'Right Rail Thumbnails - Fallback', handle: function() { document.querySelector('.most-popular__post:nth-of-type(5)').remove(); } }); _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-a-right-rail', container: 'taboola-right-rail-thumbnails---fallback', placement: 'Right Rail Thumbnails - Fallback', target_type: 'mix', flush: true, }); } catch (e) { console.error(e); } </script> </ul> </div> </section><section id="ad_layers_ad_widget-2" class="widget widget_ad_layers_ad_widget"><div id="div-gpt-ad-topbox_589" class=" gpt-topbox" data-beforetext="" data-fallbacktext=""></div><script style="text/javascript"> if (typeof adInstance === 'undefined') { adInstance = new AdLayersAPI(); } adInstance.lazyLoadAd({ slotName: 'topbox_589', format: 'topbox', targeting: {"slot":"topbox","pos":"topbox"} }); </script></section><section id="nbc_weather_widget-2" class="widget widget_nbc_weather_widget"> <div class="nbc-weather-widget"> <div class="nbc_owned_television_stations_weather_iframe"> <h3>Weather Forecast</h3><div data-react-component="IframeLocation" data-market-name="Chicago, IL"></div> <a class="weather-module__conditions" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/weather/"> <div data-react-component="IframeConditions" data-location="60601"></div> </a> <div class="widget_sponsor"> <div id="div-gpt-ad-logo_weather_156" class="sponsored-ad-unit gpt-logo" data-beforetext="Presented By" data-fallbacktext=""></div><script style="text/javascript"> if (typeof adInstance === 'undefined') { adInstance = new AdLayersAPI(); } adInstance.lazyLoadAd({ slotName: 'logo_weather_156', format: 'logo', targeting: {"module":"weather","slot":"logo","pos":"logo"} }); </script> </div> </div> </div> </section><section id="ad_layers_ad_widget-15" class="widget widget_ad_layers_ad_widget"><div id="div-gpt-ad-mobilemultibox_150" class=" gpt-mobilemultibox" data-beforetext="" data-fallbacktext=""></div><script style="text/javascript"> if (typeof adInstance === 'undefined') { adInstance = new AdLayersAPI(); } adInstance.lazyLoadAd({ slotName: 'mobilemultibox_150', format: 'mobilemultibox', targeting: {"slot":"mobilemultibox","pos":"mobilemultibox"} }); </script></section><section id="ad_layers_ad_widget-3" class="widget widget_ad_layers_ad_widget"><div id="div-gpt-ad-bottombox_554" class=" gpt-bottombox" data-beforetext="" data-fallbacktext=""></div><script style="text/javascript"> if (typeof adInstance === 'undefined') { adInstance = new AdLayersAPI(); } adInstance.lazyLoadAd({ slotName: 'bottombox_554', format: 'bottombox', targeting: {"slot":"bottombox","pos":"bottombox"} }); </script></section><section id="ad_layers_ad_widget-4" class="widget widget_ad_layers_ad_widget"><div id="div-gpt-ad-interstitial_189" class=" gpt-interstitial" data-beforetext="" data-fallbacktext=""></div><script style="text/javascript"> if (typeof adInstance === 'undefined') { adInstance = new AdLayersAPI(); } adInstance.lazyLoadAd({ slotName: 'interstitial_189', format: 'interstitial', targeting: {"slot":"interstitial","pos":"interstitial"} }); </script></section><section id="ad_layers_ad_widget-5" class="widget widget_ad_layers_ad_widget"><div id="div-gpt-ad-mobilebackstage_462" class=" gpt-mobilebackstage" data-beforetext="" data-fallbacktext=""></div><script style="text/javascript"> if (typeof adInstance === 'undefined') { adInstance = new AdLayersAPI(); } adInstance.lazyLoadAd({ slotName: 'mobilebackstage_462', format: 'mobilebackstage', targeting: {"slot":"mobilebackstage","pos":"mobilebackstage"} }); </script></section><section id="nbc_newsletter-2" class="widget widget_nbc_newsletter"><div class="newsletter-widget" data-react-component="NewsletterWidget" data-title="Chicago Sports, Right to Your Inbox" data-description="Never miss a moment. Sign up to get the latest news, stats & giveaways from NBC Sports Chicago" data-newsletter-id="" data-footer-signup="" data-privacy-link="" data-newsletter-link="" data-nonce="176777f498" data-show-terms-box="1" data-use-newsletter-ids="1" data-newsletter-ids="{"All-Access Daily":"chicago_daily","Promotions":"chicago_promo"}" ></div></section> <div class="podcast-widget__container"> <div class="podcast-widget__content"> <h3 class="podcast-widget__title">Latest Podcasts</h3> <ul class="podcast__posts-list"> <li class="podcast__post podcast__post--first"> <a class="podcast-widget__links" href="https://art19.com/shows/cubs-talk-podcast" target="_blank"> <img class="podcast-post-content__image" src="https://content.production.cdn.art19.com/images/ed/1d/62/83/ed1d6283-1087-4646-b585-a5ec53afbd98/2a9c57cc7bc0d32c50a4941a759dfd9a02633e36cbbffabe86453862fa4dd2c1275094b1b5ab4d9c428ae98c60d51e8bff5b5f30676c2c7738c99e5084af0a7c.jpeg" alt="As Cubs negotiate Kyle Hendricks' extension, should team consider other options?" loading="lazy" /> <span class="podcast__post-content">As Cubs negotiate Kyle Hendricks' extension, should team consider other options?</span> </a> </li> <li class="podcast__post"> <a class="podcast-widget__links" href="https://art19.com/shows/cubs-talk-podcast" target="_blank"> <span class="podcast__post-content">Cubs snag Gold Glove noms, Craig Breslow interviews with Boston, Kyle Schwarber sets playoff record</span> </a> </li> <li class="podcast__post"> <a class="podcast-widget__links" href="https://art19.com/shows/cubs-talk-podcast" target="_blank"> <span class="podcast__post-content">How will Cubs' approach arbitration for Patrick Wisdom, Nick Madrigal and more</span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="podcast-widget__footer"> <a class="podcast-widget__links podcast-widget__btn" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" href="https://art19.com/shows/cubs-talk-podcast">SEE MORE</a> </div> </div> </aside> </div> </div> </div> </article> </main> </div> </div><!-- #content --> <footer role="contentinfo" class="footer"> <div class="footer__container"> <div class="footer__newsletter"> <div class="newsletter-widget" data-react-component="NewsletterWidget" data-title="Never Miss a Moment" data-description="Sign up to get the latest news, stats & giveaways from NBC Sports Chicago" data-newsletter-id="" data-footer-signup="1" data-privacy-link="" data-newsletter-link="" data-nonce="176777f498" data-show-terms-box="1" data-use-newsletter-ids="" data-newsletter-ids="[]"></div> </div> <div class="footer__social"> <h2>Follow Us</h2> <ul class="footer__social-list"> <li class="footer__social-list-item facebook"> <h3 class="footer__social-service"><a href="https://facebook.com/NBCSChicago" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span class="footer__social-service-name">Facebook</span> </a></h3> <h4 class="footer__social-service-username"><a href="https://facebook.com/NBCSChicago" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span>NBCSChicago</span> </a></h4> <a href="https://facebook.com/NBCSChicago" target="_blank" class="footer__social-service-icon" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span class="icon icon--light icon-facebook-f--light"></span> </a> </li> <li class="footer__social-list-item instagram"> <h3 class="footer__social-service"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/NBCSChicago" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span class="footer__social-service-name">Instagram</span> </a></h3> <h4 class="footer__social-service-username"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/NBCSChicago" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span>@NBCSChicago</span> </a></h4> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/NBCSChicago" target="_blank" class="footer__social-service-icon" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span class="icon icon--light icon-instagram--light"></span> </a> </li> <li class="footer__social-list-item tiktok"> <h3 class="footer__social-service"><a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@nbcschicago?lang=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span class="footer__social-service-name">TikTok</span> </a></h3> <h4 class="footer__social-service-username"><a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@nbcschicago?lang=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span>nbcschicago</span> </a></h4> <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@nbcschicago?lang=en" target="_blank" class="footer__social-service-icon" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span class="icon icon--light icon-tiktok--light"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer__menu"> <div class="footer__menu-container"> <h2>FAQs</h2> <ul id="menu-faq" class="footer-menu footer-menu__primary"><li id="menu-item-211100" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-211100"><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/streaming-faqs-bulls/">Bulls Streams</a></li> <li id="menu-item-211099" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-211099"><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/streaming-faqs-blackhawks/">Blackhawks Streams</a></li> <li id="menu-item-211101" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-211101"><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/streaming-faqs-white-sox/">White Sox Streams</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer__menu-container"> <h2>Regions</h2> <ul id="menu-footer" class="footer-menu footer-menu__regions"><li id="menu-item-149212" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-149212"><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com">Bay Area</a></li> <li id="menu-item-149213" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-149213"><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/">Boston</a></li> <li id="menu-item-149214" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-149214"><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com">Philadelphia</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div><!-- container --> <div class="footer__legal"> <div class="footer__identity"> <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/" class="footer__logo"> <img src="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/static/region-logos/logo_sports_color.svg" alt="NBC Sports Chicago" loading="lazy" /> </a> </div> <ul id="menu-footer-secondary" class="footer-menu footer-menu__secondary"><li id="menu-item-211047" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-211047"><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/contact-us/">Contact Us</a></li> <li id="menu-item-60480" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-60480"><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/terms-of-service/">Terms of Service</a></li> <li id="menu-item-60481" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-60481"><a target="_blank" rel="noopener" href="https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy?brandA=Regional_Sports_Networks&intake=NBCSportsChicago">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li id="menu-item-211053" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-211053"><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/purchase-policy/">Purchase Policy</a></li> <li id="menu-item-211060" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-211060"><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/advertise-with-us/">Advertise With Us</a></li> <li id="menu-item-60485" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-60485"><a target="_blank" rel="noopener" href="https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy/california-consumer-privacy-act?intake=Regional_Sports_Networks">CA Notice</a></li> <li id="menu-item-211043" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-211043"><a target="_blank" rel="noopener" href="https://www.nbcunicareers.com/">Employment Information</a></li> <li id="menu-item-288581" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-288581"><a target="_blank" rel="noopener" href="https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy/cookies#accordionheader2">Ad Choices</a></li> <li id="menu-item-382788" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-382788"><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/closed-captioning/">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom"><a id="ot-sdk-btn" class="ot-sdk-show-settings">Your Privacy Choices</a></li></ul> <span class="footer__copyright"> Copyright © 2023 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved </span> </div> </footer><!-- #colophon --> </div><!-- #page --> <script src="https://cdn.cookielaw.org/opt-out/otCCPAiab.js" id="privacyCookie" type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" ccpa-opt-out-ids="dummy" ccpa-opt-out-geo="US" ccpa-opt-out-lspa="false" > </script> <script src="https://cdn.cookielaw.org/consent/56e984a9-b042-426e-bfee-1a9e1db43c99/otSDKStub.js" data-document-language="true" type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" data-domain-script="56e984a9-b042-426e-bfee-1a9e1db43c99" integrity="sha384-b1fHtZLoiWmTFOrDFhvNuq95518z+vnNj+oH/qK0Qpfuf2Ot2spZsj8D29FNkN1r" crossorigin="anonymous" > </script> <div class="flyout-nav" data-component="flyoutNav"> <div class="flyout-nav__logo"> <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/"> <img src="https://media.nbcsportschicago.com/2023/04/NBCChicago-white-xfinity.png?fit=518%2C134&quality=85&strip=all" alt="NBC Sports Chicago" /> </a> </div> <button class="flyout-nav__close"><span class="icon icon-times"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Close Menu</span></button> <div class="flyout-nav__search"> <form class="search-form" role="search" method="get" action="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/" > <label> <span class="screen-reader-text">Search for:</span> <input class="search-form-input" type="search" value="" name="s" placeholder="Search" /> </label> <input type="submit" class="search-submit" value="Search" /> </form> </div> <div class="flyout-nav__menu"> <div class="flyout-nav__menu--upper"> <ul id="menu-upper-flyout-menu" class="flyout-menu-primary"><li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Bears" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/nfl/chicago-bears/">Bears</a> <span class="flyout-nav__arrow"></span><ul class="flyout-nav__dropdown-menu"><li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Josh Schrock" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-analysis/">Josh Schrock</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Draft" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-draft/">Draft</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Free Agency" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-free-agency/">Free Agency</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="News" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-news/">News</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Rumors" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-rumors/">Rumors</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Training Camp" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-training-camp/">Training Camp</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Videos" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-videos/">Videos</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Bulls" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/nba/chicago-bulls/">Bulls</a> <span class="flyout-nav__arrow"></span><ul class="flyout-nav__dropdown-menu"><li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="K.C. Johnson" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nba/chicago-bulls/bulls-analysis/">K.C. Johnson</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Draft" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nba/chicago-bulls/bulls-draft/">Draft</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Free Agency" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nba/chicago-bulls/bulls-free-agency/">Free Agency</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="News" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nba/chicago-bulls/bulls-news/">News</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Rumors" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nba/chicago-bulls/bulls-rumors/">Rumors</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Training Camp" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nba/chicago-bulls/bulls-training-camp/">Training Camp</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Videos" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nba/chicago-bulls/bulls-videos/">Videos</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Blackhawks" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/nhl/chicago-blackhawks/">Blackhawks</a> <span class="flyout-nav__arrow"></span><ul class="flyout-nav__dropdown-menu"><li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Charlie Roumeliotis" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nhl/chicago-blackhawks/blackhawks-analysis/">Charlie Roumeliotis</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Draft" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nhl/chicago-blackhawks/blackhawks-draft/">Draft</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Free Agency" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nhl/chicago-blackhawks/blackhawks-free-agency/">Free Agency</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="News" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nhl/chicago-blackhawks/blackhawks-news/">News</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Rumors" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nhl/chicago-blackhawks/blackhawks-rumors/">Rumors</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Training Camp" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nhl/chicago-blackhawks/blackhawks-training-camp/">Training Camp</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Videos" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nhl/chicago-blackhawks/blackhawks-videos/">Videos</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Cubs" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor current-menu-parent current-post-parent menu-item-has-children flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-cubs/">Cubs</a> <span class="flyout-nav__arrow"></span><ul class="flyout-nav__dropdown-menu"><li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Draft" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-cubs/cubs-draft/">Draft</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Free Agency" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-cubs/cubs-free-agency/">Free Agency</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="News" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor current-menu-parent current-post-parent flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-cubs/cubs-news/">News</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Rumors" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-cubs/cubs-rumors/">Rumors</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Spring Training" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-cubs/cubs-spring-training/">Spring Training</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Videos" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-cubs/cubs-videos/">Videos</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="White Sox" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-white-sox/">White Sox</a> <span class="flyout-nav__arrow"></span><ul class="flyout-nav__dropdown-menu"><li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Draft" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-white-sox/white-sox-draft/">Draft</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Free Agency" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-white-sox/white-sox-free-agency/">Free Agency</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="News" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-white-sox/white-sox-news/">News</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Rumors" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-white-sox/white-sox-rumors/">Rumors</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Spring Training" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-white-sox/white-sox-spring-training/">Spring Training</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Videos" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-white-sox/white-sox-videos/">Videos</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Newsletters" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page flyout-nav__menu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/newsletters/">Newsletters</a></li> </ul> <ul class="flyout-nav__live-menu"> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"> <a class="flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/videos">videos</a> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"> <a class="flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/podcasts">podcasts</a> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"> <a class="flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/newsletters">newsletters</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="flyout-nav__line"></div> <div class="flyout-nav__menu--lower"> <a data-lid="NBC Chicago" data-lpos="hamburger-menu" class="flyout-nav__menu-item child-item" href="http://nbcchicago.com"> NBC Chicago </a> <a data-lid="Telemundo Chicago" data-lpos="hamburger-menu" class="flyout-nav__menu-item child-item" href="http://telemundochicago.com"> Telemundo Chicago </a> <a data-lid="NBC Sports" data-lpos="hamburger-menu" class="flyout-nav__menu-item child-item" href="https://www.nbcsports.com/"> NBC Sports </a> </div> </div> <div class="flyout-nav__social"> <h4 class="flyout-nav__social-heading">Follow Us</h4> <ul class="flyout-nav__social-list"> <li class="flyout-nav__social-list-item facebook" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <a class="flyout-nav__social-link" href="https://facebook.com/NBCSChicago" target="_blank"> <span class="screen-reader-text">Facebook</span> <span class="icon icon-facebook-f"></span> </a> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__social-list-item instagram" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <a class="flyout-nav__social-link" href="https://instagram.com/NBCSChicago" target="_blank"> <span class="screen-reader-text">Instagram</span> <span class="icon icon-instagram"></span> </a> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__social-list-item tiktok" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <a class="flyout-nav__social-link" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@nbcschicago?lang=en" target="_blank"> <span class="screen-reader-text">TikTok</span> <span class="icon icon-tiktok"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> <a class="flyout-contact-button" data-lid="Contact Us" data-lpos="hamburger-menu" href="/contact-us/" > Contact Us</a> <script type="text/javascript"> (function() { var _sf_async_config = window._sf_async_config = window._sf_async_config || {}; _sf_async_config.domain = "nbcsportschicago.com"; _sf_async_config.uid = 15527; _sf_async_config.sections = "mlb, chicago-cubs, cubs-news"; _sf_async_config.authors = "James Neveau"; _sf_async_config.title = "Cody Bellinger wins National League Comeback Player of the Year award"; _sf_async_config.path = "nbcsportschicago.com\/mlb\/chicago-cubs\/cubs-news\/cody-bellinger-wins-national-league-comeback-player-of-the-year-award\/516348\/"; var e = document.createElement('script'); var n = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; e.type = 'text/javascript'; e.async = true; e.src = '//static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js'; n.parentNode.insertBefore(e, n); })(); </script> <!-- Begin comScore Tag --> <script> (function() { var usPrivacyCookie = new RegExp("usprivacy=([^;]+)").exec(document.cookie), usPrivacy = null !== usPrivacyCookie ? unescape(usPrivacyCookie[1]) : undefined, csUCFR = '1YYN' === usPrivacy ? '0': '', s = document.createElement("script"), el = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0]; window._comscore = window._comscore || []; window._comscore.push({ c1: "2", c2: "6035083", cs_ucfr: csUCFR, }); s.async = true; s.src = (document.location.protocol == "https:" ? "https://sb" : "http://b") + ".scorecardresearch.com/beacon.js"; el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el); })(); </script> <noscript> <img src="https://sb.scorecardresearch.com/p?c1=2&c2=6035083&cv=2.0&cj=1" /> </noscript> <!-- End comScore Tag --> <script type="text/javascript"> (function() { var loaderUrl, scriptType; window._taboola = window._taboola || []; window._newsroom = window._newsroom || []; const taboola_config = {}; taboola_config[decodeURIComponent( 'article' )] = decodeURIComponent( '516348' ); taboola_config['url'] = document.URL; taboola_config['tracking'] = '_osource=taboola-recirc'; _taboola.push(taboola_config); scriptType = 'tb_loader_script'; loaderUrl = 'https://cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/nbcots-network/loader.js'; !function (e, f, u, i) { e.async = 1; e.src = u; e.id = i; f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f); }(document.createElement('script'), document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0], loaderUrl, scriptType); !function (e, f, u) { e.async = 1; e.src = u; f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f); }(document.createElement('script'), document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0], "\/\/c2.taboola.com\/nr\/nbcots-nsch\/newsroom.js"); }()); </script> <div class="facebook-comments"> <button class="facebook-comments__close"><span class="icon icon-chevron-left"></span> Back to Article</button> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/mlb/chicago-cubs/cubs-news/cody-bellinger-wins-national-league-comeback-player-of-the-year-award/516348/" data-width="100%"></div> </div> <link rel='stylesheet' id='rsn-most-popular-css' href='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/css/most-popular.ca634dba651b0320e148.min.css?ver=6.1.4' media='all' /> <link rel='stylesheet' id='rsn-newsletter-widget-css' href='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/css/newsletter-widget.4ac8628e5ccae15679ec.min.css?ver=6.1.4' media='all' /> <link rel='stylesheet' id='rsn-podcast-widget-css' href='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/css/podcast-widget.b2345efef0159f932b5a.min.css?ver=6.1.4' media='all' /> <link rel='stylesheet' id='pdk-css' href='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/nbc-station/static/css/player_smooth.css?ver=1.0.2' media='all' /> <script id='wp-parsely-loader-js-before'> window.wpParselySiteId = 'nbcsportschicago.com'; </script> <script src='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/mu-plugins/wp-parsely-3.10/build/loader.js?ver=1d54726e91ce976b3e82' id='wp-parsely-loader-js'></script> <script data-parsely-site="nbcsportschicago.com" src='https://cdn.parsely.com/keys/nbcsportschicago.com/p.js?ver=3.10.0' id="parsely-cfg"></script> <script src='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/common.3510c2a7cd1e876246e2.bundle.min.js?ver=6.1.4' id='rsn-common-js'></script> <script async src='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/flyoutNav.642eab9d4d2248e8f60f.bundle.min.js?ver=6.1.4' id='rsn-flyout-nav-js'></script> <script async src='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/header.0df8b2be12838a1570df.bundle.min.js?ver=6.1.4' id='rsn-header-js'></script> <script src='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/nbc-station/static/js/zepto.min.js?ver=1.0.2' id='zepto-js'></script> <script src='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/nbc-station/static/js/player.6.1.3.js?ver=1.0.2' id='pdk-js'></script> <script async src='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/video-player.e47ca39e8b00d9829e97.bundle.min.js?ver=6.1.4' id='rsn-video-player-js'></script> <script async src='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/newsletterWidget.d9c02d8cf760d06dc666.bundle.min.js?ver=6.1.4' id='rsn-newsletter-widget-js'></script> <script async src='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/article.3303e45ed173c4e3e2b6.bundle.min.js?ver=6.1.4' id='rsn-article-js'></script> <script async src='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/slideshow.5902ef6ce1cd91207837.bundle.min.js?ver=6.1.4' id='rsn-slideshow-js'></script> <script defer src='https://z.moatads.com/nbcuyieldheader7581548001/moatheader.js?ver=1.0.0' id='moat-js'></script> <script defer src='https://assets.adobedtm.com/a2ef59fba8e9/3ba8c6b033ff/launch-6a742ce4ddf5.min.js' id='adobe-launch-js'></script> <script defer src='https://stats.wp.com/e-202344.js' id='jetpack-stats-js'></script> <script id='jetpack-stats-js-after'> _stq = window._stq || []; _stq.push([ "view", {v:'ext',blog:'200177538',post:'516348',tz:'-5',srv:'www.nbcsportschicago.com',hp:'vip',j:'1:12.5'} ]); _stq.push([ "clickTrackerInit", "200177538", "516348" ]); </script> <script src='https://cdn.parsely.com/keys/nbcsportschicago.com/p.js?ver=2.1.0' id='parsely-snippet-js'></script> <script> (function(b,r,a,n,c,h,_,s,d,k){if(!b[n]||!b[n]._q){for(;s<_.length;)c(h,_[s++]);d=r.createElement(a);d.async=1;d.src="https://cdn.branch.io/branch-latest.min.js";k=r.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];k.parentNode.insertBefore(d,k);b[n]=h}})(window,document,"script","branch",function(b,r){b[r]=function(){b._q.push([r,arguments])}},{_q:[],_v:1},"addListener applyCode autoAppIndex banner closeBanner closeJourney creditHistory credits data deepview deepviewCta first getCode init link logout redeem referrals removeListener sendSMS setBranchViewData setIdentity track validateCode trackCommerceEvent logEvent disableTracking".split(" "), 0); branch.init( decodeURIComponent('key_live_ndZ3zTUt1YxcTqcAV6aQ3mdnsAbYBEja'), {"no_journeys":false} ); branch.setBranchViewData({ data: { '$desktop_url': 'https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/mlb/chicago-cubs/cubs-news/cody-bellinger-wins-national-league-comeback-player-of-the-year-award/516348/' } }); </script> <script type="text/javascript">window.NREUM||(NREUM={});NREUM.info={"beacon":"bam.nr-data.net","licenseKey":"53cef82690","applicationID":"189190456","transactionName":"YVBXYBEFVkZSU00NVlgadFcXDVdbHEdLBUlGUEc=","queueTime":0,"applicationTime":701,"atts":"TRdAFlkfRRkRURteQktI","errorBeacon":"bam.nr-data.net","agent":""}</script></body> </html>