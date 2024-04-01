Craig Counsell praises Ryne Sandberg's ‘presence' amid cancer battle

Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg threw out the first pitch before the team’s home opener against the Colorado Rockies on Monday, much to the delight of the crowd and manager Craig Counsell.

Sandberg, who was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer earlier this year, was at Wrigley Field on Monday to throw out the pitch, with fans voicing their support for the legendary second baseman.

After the game, Counsell talked about the way Sandberg carries himself, even amid his health challenges.

“I know he’s going through some health battles, and it was funny. When he was walking out there, you could just tell that he was a great player. There’s a presence to the man,” he said. “He’s a quiet, soft-spoken man, but there’s a presence to the man. From a health perspective, that he was able to get out there and throw the first pitch was something good.”

In a March 22 update on social media, Sandberg said that doctors had reported “no cancerous activity in my whole body,” and thanked fans for their support during his battle with the illness.

“Thanks to all for support and love and positive thoughts,” he said.

Sandberg announced his diagnosis on Jan. 22, and has undergone chemotherapy and other treatments for the illness in the months since.

