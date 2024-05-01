The Chicago Bears officially locked in their players' jersey numbers for the 2024-25 season.

Here are all the new numbers and number changes. (Rookies are bolded.)

New Numbers

RB D'Andre Swift: No. 4

QB Brett Rypien: No. 11

WR Keenan Allen: No. 13

TE Gerald Everett: No. 14

WR Rome Odunze: No. 15

QB Caleb Williams: No. 18

P Tory Taylor: No. 19

S Tarvarious Moore: No. 30

S Kevin Byard III: No. 31

S Jonathan Owens: No. 36

P Corliss Waitman: No. 37

DB Douglas Coleman III: No. 38

LS Cameron Lyons: No. 43

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga: No. 45

DE Jacob Martin: No. 55

C Coleman Shelton: No. 65

C/G Ryan Bates: No. 71

OL Kiran Amegadjie: No. 72

OT Jake Curhan: No. 73

OT Matt Pryor: No. 79

WR Dante Pettis: No. 81

DE Byron Cowart: No. 93

DE Austin Booker: No. 94

Changed Numbers

CB Jaylon Johnson: No. 1 (was No. 33)

WR Tyler Scott: No. 10 (was No. 13)

CB Jaylon Jones: No. 21 (was No. 31)

DT Michael Dwumfour: No. 78 (was No. 72)

