What we know about Bears 2024 schedule as full release video approaches

Tonight’s the night. At 7 p.m. on Wednesday the Bears– and every other NFL team– will release its highly anticipated schedule release video. What used to be a footnote of the offseason has turned into a social media sensation, a sort of Super Bowl for content teams. And fans love it.

Even though we don’t know all the details about the Bears schedule, like how many times they’ll play in primetime or exactly when they’ll play the Packers, we do know a lot about the schedule already.

Here’s what we got.

BEARS TO PLAY IN EUROPE

The league announced on Wednesday morning that the Bears will travel to London to play the Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 6. It will be the first time the Bears have played in London since their game against the Raiders in 2019.

LIST OF BEARS 2024 OPPONENTS

We know the full list of teams that the Bears will play, including which games will be on the road and which will be at home. Here’s the breakdown:

Home opponents

Carolina Panthers

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans

Fans headed to Soldier Field this season will have the opportunity to see some interesting matchups. With Vikings rookie J.J. McCarthy or Patriots rookie Drake Maye be at the helm of their respective offenses by the time they head to Chicago? Or will Sam Darnold and Jacoby Brissett still have a hold on the reins? What will the Seahawks offense look like when the come to town, now that their former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron is calling plays for the Bears? Will Rams first-round draft pick Jared Verse make the Bears regret passing up on a pass rusher when Los Angeles comes to town?

Storylines abound! One note: the Jags will not come to Chicago. That’s the game the Bears are hosting in London.

Road opponents

Arizona Cardinals

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Minnesota Vikings

San Francisco 49ers

Washington Commanders

There are just as many interesting road matchups for Bears fans hoping to travel to catch a game this year. Williams will not only have the opportunity to return home when the Bears take on the Commanders, but he’ll have his first chance to go head-to-head with No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels. The Bears will also take on last year’s rookie QB phenom, C.J. Stroud, for the first time when they visit the Texans. At certain points in the pre-draft process, there was talk that Marvin Harrison Jr. might be the most talented player in the class. Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson and the rest of the defense will try to stop him when they head to Arizona. Finally, the Bears will take on last year’s NFC Champion, the 49ers, at some point. Last time the Bears played the Niners we got this:

What will we get this time?

BEARS TICKETS

Bears single game tickets and suites will go on sale at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, one hour after the schedule release. However season ticket holders and fans on the season ticket priority list will have access to a presale from 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

