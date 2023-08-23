Trending
Trey Mancini

Cubs first baseman Trey Mancini signed by division rival

The Reds signed Mancini after the Cubs released him earlier this month

By Ryan Taylor

The Reds signed now former Chicago Cubs first baseman Trey Mancini, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The Cubs released the veteran on Aug. 3. They released him after designating him for assignment earlier in the week.

The Cubs will still owe him his remaining salary on the deal, with a new club only owing him the league minimum.

In 235 at-bats this season, Mancini slashed .234/.299/.336, and hit four home runs for the Cubs.

With the addition of Jeimer Candelario before the trade deadline, and with the team’s decision to use Cody Bellinger at first base at times, the team opted to cut Mancini loose just four months into his first season on the North Side.

The team officially designated him for assignment when they added Candelario to the 40-man roster.

