Kyle Hendricks embarked on a rehab stint with the Double-A Tennessee Smokies this week. But during his start, meant to help him rehab from his back ailment, handed him another injury.

Here's what happened.

Ouch.



Kyle Hendricks exits the game after 5 IP, 7 K and 0 BB!



Don't worry. He is okay. #YouHaveToSeeIt pic.twitter.com/Q4YFCT7Wit — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) May 2, 2024

Hendricks got pelted with a line drive during a phenomenal start. The Smokies reported Hendricks is fine after the play. But that would've been annoying for the right-hander to incur another injury while trying to rehab back from one.

The Cubs veteran tossed a solid outing. He threw five innings and allowed two earned runs from six hits. He struck out seven batters and didn't walk any.

Hendricks hasn’t pitched since April 21, but has struggled throughout the season. In five starts, he has posted a 12.00 ERA, with 28 runs allowed in just 21 innings of work. The Cubs haven't announced how long they plan to keep him in the minors for his rehab stint.

