Cubs hype video highlights team's surge amid playoff push

The Chicago Cubs released a new hype video on Sunday morning that perfectly encapsulates why the club has opted to buy into a playoff push down the stretch.

The Cubs, winners of two straight games against the Toronto Blue Jays, are currently in the third wild card spot in the National League and 2.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the Central Division, but that hasn’t stopped the team from playing some of their best, and most passionate, baseball of the season.

The hype video features Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer discussing the team’s approach to the trade deadline, which he says was informed by their epic comeback win against the Chicago White Sox, as well as the Mike Tauchman catch that earned them a win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

“This is a lot of fun. These guys are celebrating like it’s a playoff game,” he said. “That was a turning point where we realized, like, this group believes in each other, and it’s the right thing to do to keep them together.”

The Cubs not only kept the team’s core intact, but they also added Jeimer Candelario at the trade deadline to help bolster their chances.

According to FanGraphs, the Cubs currently have a 60.5% chance of earning a playoff berth this season.

After their Sunday finale against the Blue Jays, the Cubs will come home for a two-game series against the Chicago White Sox. A series against the Brewers looms at the end of the month, and they’ll also play Milwaukee in the final series of the regular season.

