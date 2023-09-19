Cubs lineup: Alex Canario gets first career start

It took nearly three weeks, but Chicago Cubs outfielder Alex Canario is getting his first career start on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies.

Canario, who was first called up to the big-league roster on Sept. 1, will bat ninth and serve as the designated hitter for the Cubs as they look to end a five-game losing streak.

One of the Cubs’ top prospects, Canario joined the team when rosters expanded to 28 players in early September, but during the 10 days he was on the team’s roster, he only got one plate appearance, a strikeout against the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 6.

Canario was sent back to the minors when the Cubs called up Pete Crow-Armstrong on Sept. 11, but he came back the following day after infielder Jeimer Candelario landed on the 10-day injured list with a back issue.

His addition to the lineup isn’t the only change made by manager David Ross. Nico Hoerner will bat leadoff against the Rockies, while Ian Happ will drop down to the sixth spot after leading off the Sunday finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here is the team’s full lineup:

1 Nico Hoerner – 2B

2 Dansby Swanson – SS

3 Cody Bellinger – CF

4 Seiya Suzuki – RF

5 Yan Gomes – C

6 Ian Happ – LF

7 Christopher Morel – 3B

8 Patrick Wisdom – 1B

9 Alex Canario – DH

Despite their five-game losing streak, which began against the Rockies squad they’ll face Tuesday, the Cubs are still in a playoff spot, holding a half-game lead on the Miami Marlins. They are just percentage points ahead of the Cincinnati Reds as well, having played two fewer games than their Central Division rivals.

Javier Assad will take the ball on Tuesday night for the series opener, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m.

